Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Mar 2023 at 20:37 

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 23 and April 2, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
THE DUCHON´S – 1. výročie STARS auditoriumTHE DUCHON´S – 1. výročie STARS auditorium (Source: STARS Auditorium )

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: AnimeSHOW 2023 Bratislava; Mar 24
CONCERT: Easter market Bratislava; Mar 24-26, 11:00
PARTY: Oldies Party Bratislava; Mar 24, 21:00
MARKET: Cverna Market; Mar 25, 10:00
EVENT: PENGUINS; Mar 25, 10:00
EVENT: BEJBY BAJBL BAND Bratislava; Mar 26, 10:30
TOUR: Guided tour of the Primate's Palace; Mar 26, 14:00
PHILHARMONY: The Slovak Philharmonic: Sergei Rachmaninoff; Mar 28, 19:00
EVENT: Bratislava Marathon 2023; Apr 1, 9:30
CONCERT: The Duchon´s; Apr 2, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Bratislava

