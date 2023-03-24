News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia launches production of all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, March 24 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes

All-electric Porsche Cayenne to be made at VW's Bratislava plant

Volkswagen Slovakia started producing all-electric cars back in 2013. Starting with small city cars like the Volkswagen Up! and its derivatives, it has since moved on to making larger electric vehicles.

The all-electric Porsche Cayenne SUV will be the fourth generation of luxury model to be produced in Bratislava. The Slovak plant originally started producing conventionally-powered Cayenne models 21 years ago, in 2002.

The all-electric Porsche Cayenne SUV will enter the market in the second half of this decade, Volkswagen Slovakia spokesperson Lucia Kovarovič Makayová told the SITA newswire. The vast majority will be exported: prices for the latest Cayenne models start at more than €75,000, approximately four times the average annual pre-tax salary in Slovakia.

Volkswagen Slovakia's plant in Bratislava, where the all-electric Porsche Cayenne SUV will be produced. (Source: Courtesy of VW Slovakia)

More stories from The Slovak Spectator

JUSTICE : A suspect in the Daniel Tupý case has been charged in connection with his murder. Eight out of the ten suspects arrested earlier this week were released.

: A suspect in the Daniel Tupý case has been charged in connection with his murder. Eight out of the ten suspects arrested earlier this week were released. MINORITIES : New legal measures could further complicate the lives of queer people, including those seeking to complete the process of gender transition.

: New legal measures could further complicate the lives of queer people, including those seeking to complete the process of gender transition. WEEKEND: Enjoy a public concert, go for a walk.

Feature story for today

Love it or hate it

It's a dish that divides cooks. One version is complicated to prepare; the other is as simple as can be. Learn more about traditional držková (tripe) soup and how to prepare this hearty meal Venetian-style.

Venetian tripe soup (Source: Jana Liptáková)

In other news

Poll shows Fico's Smer party is ahead. The party would have received 19.5 percent of the votes if an election had been held in February/March. It would have been followed by Hlas and Progresivne Slovensko (PS), polling agency Median SK reported, citing a survey it conducted among 1,076 respondents between February 1 and March 5. (TASR)

The number of cases of dry grass being deliberately burned off has increased. Setting fire to dry grass endangers the surrounding environment, scares away local wildlife and can potentially cause uncontrollable fires. The resulting ash can damage nests, eggs and animals’ pups and cubs. (TASR)

The Slovak Chamber of Advocates (SAK) has criticised the continuing imposition of harsh penalties for criminal drug use and petty theft, which it says still don't conform to European standards. The chamber suggests one way to improve the situation would be to allow more discretion in sentencing. (TASR)

Weather forecast

On Saturday warm but rainy weather is expected for the whole country. The temperature will be around 15°C.

Come Sunday, the weather will clear up a bit. Western parts can expect cloudy weather with temperatures between 14°C and 16°C. Central and eastern Slovakia can expects partly sunny weather with temperatures between 10°C and 14°C.

For Monday, rain returns to the whole country. Expect temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in the west and 8°C in central and eastern Slovakia. (SHMÚ)

