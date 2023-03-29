Have you ever bath in a sauna tent? You can try it at Zlaté Piesky

In addition to this sauna typical for Japan, sauna lovers can try four more outdoor saunas.

“A sauna in a tent is something between a Finnish sauna and a steam sauna. It’s not too hot, the heat doesn’t drive you out of it, and thanks to a powerful stove with a huge reservoir of rocks, there’s amazing fine steam,” Lukáš Kubica, one of the founders of the Slovak Sauna Community and operator of the Pixxla network of portable outdoor saunas, told The Slovak Spectator.

The sauna tent is one of five outdoor saunas that the Slovak Sauna Community has placed on Wakelake Beach in the Zlaté Piesky summer resort. This is part of a project involving the first community space with portable saunas in Slovakia. Those interested can try them until the end of May.

How it works The saunas are open from 16:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and from 11:00 to 22:00 on weekends

the entrance fee is €15

tickets can be purchased online at www.saunalab.sk or on the spot

sheets and towels are available for a fee

“Each one is different in some way,” said Kubica, adding that they are all wood-fired. “They are made of different materials, each with a different stove.”

Kubica founded the Slovak Sauna Community together with two partners, a supplier of sauna materials and a sauna manufacturer. Their goal is to promote exterior saunas, i.e. saunas located outdoors and where a natural water source is used as a cooling medium. Thanks to this, visitors can enjoy an intensive connection with nature.

Sauna like in Japan