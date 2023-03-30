Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Mar 2023 at 10:38

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Reach the Malá Baňa peak in the Small Carpathians or visit the conservatory in the palace next week

Kseniia Husieva

Culture | Music | Nature

Music

Pisztory Palace today. Pisztory Palace today. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Conservatory in the palace

April 5, the Old Town Center of Culture and Education - Pisztory Palace on Štefánikova 25 in Bratislava; start at 18:00

The concert of classical music is definitely worth visiting next week in Bratislava. Students and teachers of the Bratislava Conservatory will perform at the Pisztory Palace - Old Town Center of Culture and Education.

Culture

The Slovak National Museum building in Bratislava The Slovak National Museum building in Bratislava (Source: SME)

Museum exhibitions

April 5, all the museum addresses can be found below; opened from 9:00 till 17:00.

In total, almost 10 exhibition and exhibition spaces and workplaces of museums and galleries in Bratislava are open free of charge on the first Wednesday of the month, like the History Museum, Natural History Museum, Esterházy Palace and Transport Museum.

For instance, the Archaeological Museum, Museum of the Culture of the Carpathian Germans, and Museum of Hungarian Culture in Slovakia are parts of the Slovak National Museum (SNM). They are all located at the same address in Bratislava.

Below you can see a map with all the museums in Bratislava that will be open on the 5th of April.

Nature

Malá Baňa Malá Baňa (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A hike to Malá Baňa

Malá Baňa in the Small Carpathians is an ideal peak for hiking. This low hill is located above Rača at 361 metres above sea level. Currently, a blue-marked tourist trail leads there. At the top, you can look forward to acceptable semi-circular views.

The journey starts at Komisarky and leads through the forest trails to Sakrokopec. The route continues to Malá Baňa peak. It is not high, but it offers a beautiful walk and views. The estimated time of the route is about 5 hours. After reaching the peak, the walk can be finished at the Detvianska tram stop in Raca to catch tram 3 back to town.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

