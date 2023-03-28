Bratislava police investigating attack on New Zealander

The incident happened the past weekend.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Bratislava police are investigating an attack on a man from New Zealand.

The incident was supposed to have occurred in the Slovak capital on Saturday evening, the police said on social media.

“According to published reports, a New Zealander was physically attacked in Bratislava. Extremist statements then followed,” the police explained.

The New Zealand citizen was reportedly attacked on Kamenné Námesie square by a man who was alleged to use Nazi slogans during the attack. The foreigner was accompanied by his girlfriend, the news website tvnoviny.sk wrote.

The attacked man claimed that the attacker assaulted him repeatedly and yelled at him as he was walking towards a tram. The attacker walked close behind the pair and hit the New Zealander on the back of the head.

“It was either a lighter punch or a hard slap with something like a ring. I’m not sure,” the New Zealander told the website.

The foreigner assumes that the attacker was under the influence of addictive substances, and that the attacker did not like the fact that he spoke English.

https://media.cms.markiza.sk/embed/2olazF73mP?autoplay=any

In 2018, Filipino expat Henry Accorda was murdered in downtown Bratislava.