Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Mar 2023 at 21:08 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 31 and April 9, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Easter egg decorations from Stará Bystrica.Easter egg decorations from Stará Bystrica. (Source: Sme - Ján Krošlák)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Bratislava Marathon 2023; Apr 1, 9:30
EVENT: Workshops with Drevenô koliesko; Apr 1, 15:00
EVENT: Aquarium and Terrarium; Apr 1, 9:00
EVENT: Rafting on the Little Danube near Bratislava; Apr 1
CONCERT: FÍHA TRALALA; Apr 2, 17:00
CONCERT: The Duchon´s; Apr 2, 19:00
EVENT: Konverzujme po anglicky; Apr 4, 17:30
EVENT: In the footsteps of Pablo Escobar; Apr 5, 19:00
CONCERT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Apr 6, 22:00
EVENT: Veľkonočný TRH-PIAC-MARKT; Apr 8, 10:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

