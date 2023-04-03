Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Apr 2023 at 16:58

No more buying tickets from bus drivers in Košice

Košice public transport undergoing big changes.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The public transport in Košice is undergoing changes.The public transport in Košice is undergoing changes. (Source: TASR)

From April 1, passengers of the Dopravný Podnik Mesta Košice public transport company cannot buy tickets from drivers. The reason is twofold: one being various other options for buying tickets, for example via vending machines, SMS or mobile applications; and secondly to increase the safety of drivers and prevent delays.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The public transport company also introduced a so-called historic ticket, available for historic vehicles on special lines. A 24-hour ticket costs €5, while a single ticket is priced at €2. The price of discounted tickets will be half.

SkryťTurn off ads

Another new ticket is intended for visitors to cultural, sports and other events in the city, which allows them to travel to and from an event. When purchasing tickets for events, participants will choose whether they want to add a ticket for public transport.

It can also be purchased via mobile apps as well as a regular paper ticket. A 24-hour ticket costs €2.50, while a 6-hour one is sold at €1.50.

Among other changes introduced is the option to suspend the validity of a ticket within 15 seconds after activation. The activation time has also been decreased from 90 to 60 seconds.

New public transport ticket prices in Košice. New public transport ticket prices in Košice. (Source: DPMK)

Transport

Top stories

Sliže noodles cooked with egg.

News digest: Learn four ways to serve Slovak noodles, according to Grandma

Translated documents to help in official communication, awarded film in cinemas. Learn more in today's digest.


15 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad