Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Apr 2023 at 11:45  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 6 and April 16, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
A popular Easter decoration is made by gluing straw onto coloured eggsA popular Easter decoration is made by gluing straw onto coloured eggs (Source: SITA)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Apr 6, 22:00
EVENT: Veľkonočný TRH-PIAC-MARKT; Apr 8, 10:00
FESTIVAL: RETROLAND festival Bratislava; Apr 8, 18:00
EVENT: Chessland; Apr 12, 13:00
EVENT: QUEEN show, tribute to a legend; Apr 12, 19:00
CONCERT: Rimskij Korsakov Moreno-Buendía Puccini Tchaikovsky; Apr 13, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Spring Beer Festival; Apr 14, 11:00
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Apr 15, 19:30
CONCERT: Eros Ramazzotti Bratislava; Apr 15, 20:00
EVENT: Open cellars LIMBACH 2023; Apr 15, 14:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

News digest: With shops closed for Easter, plan your shopping accordingly

Where the Ukrainian offensive begins, changes to Bratislava public transport during holiday. Learn more in today's digest.


18 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The Zuzana howitzer.

The Ukrainian offensive begins at Považie in Slovakia

Plant in Dubnica is one of the last capable of producing Russian 152 mm projectiles.


5. apr
