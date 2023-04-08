Slovak research institute popular with students from Asia and Africa

A Slovak Academy of Sciences institute has been involved in diabetes and cancer treatment research.

The premises of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Bratislava where the Polymer Institute is located. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

The research is multidisciplinary, follows the latest scientific trends, with a number of collaborations with important foreign, domestic scientific and research workplaces as well as industry, consults findings with neighbouring countries, tries to acquire high-quality scientific workers and doctoral students, carries out regular evaluations.

These are just a few reasons why the Polymer Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) has long been regarded as one of its best. As a result of an accreditation for the years 2016—2021, it was evaluated with the highest ranking and its research characterised as "internationally leading within the European context".

The Slovak Spectator asked Zuzana Benková, Deputy Director at the Polymer Institute, about their research.

Like necklaces, ladders and trees

"Polymer" may sound like an abstract word, but in fact we encounter them every day.