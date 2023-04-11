Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Apr 2023 at 11:39  I 

Where to refuel a hydrogen-powered car in Bratislava?

The capital’s public transport operator plans to extend add hydrogen buses to its fleet.

Jana Liptáková
The first re-fuelling of a hydrogen car in Vlčie Hrdlo, Bratislava. The first re-fuelling of a hydrogen car in Vlčie Hrdlo, Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Messer Transgas)

Without hydrogen refuelling stations, nobody will buy hydrogen-powered cars. But without a fleet of hydrogen cars to supply, nobody has an incentive build hydrogen refuelling stations. Attempts are being made to break this vicious circle in Bratislava. A year ago, the first public hydrogen filling station was put into operation in the Slovak capital. For now, it remains the only one.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Hydrogen production is very energy-intensive and technologically demanding, but building infrastructure needs to start somewhere,” Michal Paľa, general director of Messer Tatragas, said on February 18, 2022, at the ceremonial opening of the hydrogen filling station in Vlčie Hrdlo, in premises rented from the Slovnaft oil refinery. The first car to fill up was a privately owned Toyota Mirai.

SkryťTurn off ads

How the hydrogen refuelling station works

  • potential clients should first register by emailing callcentrum.sk@messergroup.com or calling 0850 111 221
  • the station is open every working day between 06:00 and 15:00

Ján Weiterschütz, president of the National Hydrogen Association of Slovakia (NVAS), describes construction of the necessary infrastructure for hydrogen refuelling in Slovakia as being a lengthy process.

“For the creation of the first hydrogen filling stations, it is necessary to obtain sufficient financial support, overcome the demanding permitting process for the construction itself, and ensure regular sales of hydrogen, preferably to fuel buses, trucks or other vehicles and equipment, e.g. forklifts,” Weiterschütz told The Slovak Spectator.

Juraj Petrovič, application manager at Messer Tatragas, admits that the bureaucracy around construction of a hydrogen filling station is very demanding – far more so than for an electric charging station, for example.

SkryťTurn off ads

“This is also because hydrogen, for example, is not yet defined [by law] as fuel. This means that we can supply it only as a ‘technical gas’,” explained Petrovič. This brings problems in the approval process.

Related article Slovakia betting on hydrogen Read more 

In the near future, another hydrogen filling station will open in Trenčín, on the premises of the Dalitrans company, Weiterschütz noted. Unlike the Vlčie Hrdlo station, at which the filling pressure is 200-bar, this one will be able to fill tanks at a pressure of 350 bars.

“The pressure of 350 bars is suitable for buses and freight transport,” said Weiterschütz.

Weiterschütz estimates that there are only four or five hydrogen-powered passenger cars in Slovakia, something he blames on the absence of refuelling infrastructure. He considers the range of hydrogen cars currently on offer as being sufficient, even though he hopes for a wider one.

“It will come with higher demand, and this will come after a core network of hydrogen refuelling stations is built around the world,” said Weiterschütz.

Not a lucrative business yet

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Energy

Top stories

Computer scientist Bronislava Brejová.

The amount of biological data is staggering, her job being to analyse it

Stereotypes make it hard for girls to get into computers.


8 h
The most popular corporate volunteering activity is the Naše Mesto (Our Town) event.

How a foreigner can become a volunteer in Bratislava

Limited knowledge of Slovak is not a barrier to volunteering in the capital.


10. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad