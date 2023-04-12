Former Penta partner snaps up lucrative Bratislava land

Developer plans new district.

A development company founded by a former partner of Penta Investments has bought lucrative plots in the Mlynské Nivy borough in the centre of Bratislava.

Alto Real Estate, founded by Jozef Oravkin, bought the Sky Park project last year in the area and is now hoping to build a new modern district on the plots.

The land, which has a total area of almost 15,000 square metres and is located near the former temporary bus station, had belonged to development group HB Reavis which at the beginning of the year announced that it is closing real estate projects in Slovakia.

"This transaction creates an opportunity to finish the borough, largely defined by the architectural quality of the Sky Park project," says Alto Real Estate executive director, Rastislav Valovič.

The group, which is currently building the fourth tower of the Sky Park project, says its new project will include a combination of housing, offices and civic amenities. The final concept for the development will be chosen in an international architectural competition.

The first phase of construction is slated to begin within three years.