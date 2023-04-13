3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for free things to do in the city? Visit football match or go for a walk through capital's forest park

Sports | Nature | Music

Sports

The Mladá Garda student dormitory in Bratislava (Source: STU)

Football match

Friday, 14 April at 7 p.m. in Mladá Garda dormitory, Račianska 103 , Bratislava

If you have nothing planned on a Friday evening yet, a football match will be a deal. This Friday you may attend a free football match of FK The Dragons in Bratislava.

Nature

Illustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Hike to Veľká Baňa

If the rain isn't heavy this weekend take your water-resistant clothing and shoes and go on a short hike through a forest park in Bratislava.

Bus 43 from Patronka can take you to the Lesopark stop, where the route will start, heading through the forest to Veľká Baňa. Veľká Baňa is an unmarked hill above Bratislava's Rača with an altitude of 444 m above sea level. m. You should climb through an undemanding terrain through a pleasant spring forest and soon will see the hill.

After reaching the hill you will be heading down to the tram stop at Detvianska. The whole route is around 12 km and should take approximately 4 hours.

Music

Jazz concert Osztriga (Source: rakuskekulturneforum.sk)

Jazz concert

April 14th at 18:00, at the Austrian Cultural Forum on Hodžovo námestie 1/A, Bratislava

Osztriga Band's harmonic, melodic, and rhythmic sophistication comes from a fusion of Eastern European roots with African-American jazz. He plays originals, classics and jazz pieces in which he looks for adventure, beauty and swing. The band will play at the Austrian Cultural Forum on April 14.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let me know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.