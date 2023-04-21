Weekend: Enjoy Bratislava City Days to the fullest

Historical tram rides, Bratislava’s architecture, hunt for old books and more.

Bratislava City Days are a great way to explore Bratislava and get a closer look on its history, culture, architecture and more. Fall in love with the city through walks, discovering hidden nooks, enjoying art and more.

Rides

As good as new

When travelling from place to place during Bratislava City Days, you probably get to use public transport. Other than regularly scheduled trams and buses, there will be historic vehicles cruising through town during the entire weekend for a little bit of nostalgia. From 10:00 on April 23, you will be able to catch those vehicles and get a free ride. Find the historic trams at the Jesenského tram stop, near the old building of the Slovak National Theatre.

Bratislava in English (and more)

When touring Bratislava, you do not have to wander by yourself. On April 23 at 14:00, sightseeing tours in English, Ukrainian and Italian will take place. The meeting point is the Primacial Square in front of the Tourist Information Centre. Visitors will have the chance to get to know the Slovak capital better, along with its rich history, quirky fun facts and more. A reservation is needed, though, which you can make here.

Catch a historical vehicle free of charge. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Oliver Filan, TASR)

Architecture trips

Walking through time periods

Bratislava is full of places that mirror its long history, however no other place is like Námestie Slobody (Freedom Square). The square captures 30 years of Slovakia as a sovereign country and changes that were channelled through architecture. On April 22 at 10:00, you will have the chance to take a walk through time. Reserve your spot here.

TIP: Before you go there, check out our story on Námestie Slobody. There is a planned reconstruction that will breathe life into the old fountain.

All for architecture enthusiasts

From Nová Tržnica (New Marketplace) to cathedrals, there’s a lot of unique architecture in Bratislava. Getting a good look at details you have never noticed before is a great chance to experience the city to the fullest. On April 22 at 10:00, visitors of Bratislava City Days will get to appreciate both old and new architecture, finishing with a hearty meal at the Treska place. Here’s where to register.

Bratislava prides itself on unique pieces of architecture. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

Art

Town of the past

Old photos, remembering past days of Bratislava and more will be part of an exhibition during the Bratislava City Days. Visitors will get a look at old photos documenting how Bratislava used to look and explore how it changed over the years. Here’s where to find the exhibition. The exhibition is free of charge.

TIP: If you want to hunt for more historical postcards and browse for yourself, try out the Steiner Antique Shop near the University Library and Michalská Gate. The antique shop also has books in English and other languages.

Under the surface

History goes hand in hand with archaeology and researching. The Municipal Institute for the Protection of Monuments in Bratislava will capture their findings on camera lenses for visitors to enjoy during Bratislava City Days. Along with their findings, you can plan your own archaeological tour to see the old Roman camp. Find more information on the exhibition here.

While in Bratislava, hunt for old artifacts in antique shops. Many of them have books in English and other languages. (Source: Milan David)

Miscellaneous fun

Starry skies for Bratislava

When history, precise research and art come together, it is a sight worth seeing. In the Bratislava Old Town Hall, visitors will be able to see the exposure of the globe of the starry sky. Learn more about the development and images portrayed on the globe on April 22.

Markets and books

Lovers of thrifting and literature will have the opportunity to browse through older books and flip through pages that remember the past. A book exchange will take place in the courtyard of the Mirbach Palace on April 22 and April 23 with free entrance. You will find magazines, books and other publications. Bratislava is filled with antique shops that offer all genres and types of literature, which gives Bratislava city visitors the chance to explore even further.

The aforementioned antique shop Steiner is just one of them. There’s also the antique shop YS in the Old Town District, the antique shop near the Palace of Justice and antique shop Schody Do Neba (Stairway to Heaven).

Book markets are a great way to exchange experience with people sharing similar interests. (Source: Smadišová, Stanislava, SME)

