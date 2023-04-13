Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Apr 2023 at 21:58  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 13 and April 23, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
International Beer Day falls on August 5. Every Slovak drank an average of 120 pints of beer (60.2 l) last year, which is the least in the last 30 years. The most beer was drunk in Slovakia in 1990, when every resident of Slovakia, regardless of age, consumed an average of just under 96 litres of beer a year.International Beer Day falls on August 5. Every Slovak drank an average of 120 pints of beer (60.2 l) last year, which is the least in the last 30 years. The most beer was drunk in Slovakia in 1990, when every resident of Slovakia, regardless of age, consumed an average of just under 96 litres of beer a year. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Rimskij Korsakov Moreno-Buendía Puccini Tchaikovsky; Apr 13, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Spring Beer Festival; Apr 14, 11:00
EVENT: Henna workshop Bratislava; Apr 15, 10:00
EVENT: Open cellars LIMBACH 2023; Apr 15, 14:00
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Apr 15, 19:30
CONCERT: Eros Ramazzotti Bratislava; Apr 15, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Vševedko Festival; Apr 16, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Craft Beer Festival; Apr 19-21, 15:00
CONCERT: Maria Stuarda opera; Apr 20, 19:00
EVENT: ITF Slovakiatour, Danubius Gastro, Autosalon Bratislava; Apr 20-23

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

