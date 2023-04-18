New Bratislava estate designed by European architects

More than a thousand flats planned in the Southbank complex.

A new Penta Real Estate project could be built near the Danube river in Bratislava. (Source: Penta Real Estate)

Bratislava may have a new estate built on the right/Petržalka bank of the Danube by the Penta Real Estate developer and top European architects.

The Southbank project was designed by architecture companies Snøhetta from Norway and Studio Egret West from the UK in cooperation with the local atelier Gro Architekti. For example, Snøhetta designed the opera and ballet building in Oslo, Norway, or the building of the French newspaper Le Monde.

Penta Real Estate is currently building another estate, Bory, in another borough of Bratislava. Penta is behind the new Bory hospital, Sky Park offices and residence, and Digital Park as well.

Southbank is expected to spread over an area of 85,000 square metres. More than 1,000 flats, offices and businesses should be part of the complex near the Apollo Bridge, writes the Index magazine.

The project also includes a central park and a sports and recreation zone by the Danube.

The exact date of the start of construction work is not known. It will depend on the permitting process. However, the developer points out that after the approval of the change to the zoning plan, construction could begin within one and a half to two years. The project will be divided into several stages. It could be completed in ten years.