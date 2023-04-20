Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Apr 2023 

Flying high: Aeroplane mountain retreat in demand

Young air steward behind attraction on border of three national parks.

Marcela Ballová
(Source: Marcela Ballová)

People looking for a unique experience in the Slovak mountains can now head to Spišské Bystré, east Slovakia, after local aviation enthusiast Matej Budaj built what he claims is a one-of-a-kind wellness apartment – in an aeroplane.

The village, nestled on the border of three national parks - the Low Tatras, Slovak Paradise, and Muráňska Planina National Park, is usually sought out by hikers and holidaymakers from around the country for its picturesque houses and beautiful nature.

But now they can enjoy a sauna in the cabin of a passenger plan, along with a bedroom with a view of the High Tatras peaks, a living room, a whirlpool on one of its wings right above a stream, and a deck area on the other wing.

"I’ve not heard of another one like it," says Budaj.

Matej, a steward with Czech Airlines, said: "What else could possibly appeal to an aviation person than an aeroplane?”

