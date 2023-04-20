3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for activities that you can go to this week? Visit the rich programme of Bratislava City Days this weekend or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.

Forest in Malé Karpaty (Small Carpathians) near Buková. (Source: Tomáš Šereda)

A hike to Medené Hámre

Saturday, April 22 at 8:55 at Nivy bus station, Bratislava

This Saturday hikers meet at 8:55 at the Nivy bus station in Bratislava for the 219 bus that takes off at 9:07. They will arrive at Borinka at 9:56 and start the hike at 10 from there.

First, they will take the red trail up the hill, then turn off across the country to the first viewpoint above Medené Hámre. Then, they will head across the ridge to climb down to the valley where they head up the other side to the next stop - the cave at Jaskyňa Notre Dame.

The next destination of the hike will be the top of Strmina, down the other side, walk to Biely Kríž and finally back to Rača, where public transport can take you back to the city centre.

The whole trip should be around 16 km and should take approximately five hours.

If you would like to go on a hike later, here's the map.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

An organ concert will take place during the weekend as part of the Bratislava City Days. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

Organ concert at the cathedral

Sunday, April 23, starts at 15:00 in St. Martin Cathedral, Rudnayovo Námestie 1 (square), Bratislava.

Another great way to spend the weekend in Bratislava is the annual event that is taking place is Bratislava City Days. Our tip on where to go on this Sunday is the concert of organ music in the Cathedral of St. Martin, which will be part of the programme.

Listen to the concert of cathedral organist Daniel Gabča, whose repertoire will consist of works by authors from the Baroque to the present, such as Dandrieu, Bach, Franck, Messiaen, Pärt, and others.

Jam session

Music at a boat club

Wednesday, April 26, starts at 19:30 at Pink Whale club, Dvořákovo Nábrežie (waterfront), Old Town, Bratislava

The open-door event starts at 19:30; the jam session opens with a house band at 20:00. Jam session 'Za Hranice S Hudbou' (beyond the border with music) Vol. 7 is opened by Horehigh Kapela. Come enjoy their lecturers as well, and other jammers will pull you through. In addition, there will be several copies of their jamming book with the repertoire to start with.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let me know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.