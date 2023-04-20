Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Apr 2023 at 10:46

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for activities that you can go to this week? Visit the rich programme of Bratislava City Days this weekend or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Jam session

Nature

Forest in Malé Karpaty (Small Carpathians) near Buková. Forest in Malé Karpaty (Small Carpathians) near Buková. (Source: Tomáš Šereda)

A hike to Medené Hámre

Saturday, April 22 at 8:55 at Nivy bus station, Bratislava

This Saturday hikers meet at 8:55 at the Nivy bus station in Bratislava for the 219 bus that takes off at 9:07. They will arrive at Borinka at 9:56 and start the hike at 10 from there.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

First, they will take the red trail up the hill, then turn off across the country to the first viewpoint above Medené Hámre. Then, they will head across the ridge to climb down to the valley where they head up the other side to the next stop - the cave at Jaskyňa Notre Dame.

SkryťTurn off ads

The next destination of the hike will be the top of Strmina, down the other side, walk to Biely Kríž and finally back to Rača, where public transport can take you back to the city centre.

The whole trip should be around 16 km and should take approximately five hours.

If you would like to go on a hike later, here's the map.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

An organ concert will take place during the weekend as part of the Bratislava City Days. An organ concert will take place during the weekend as part of the Bratislava City Days. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

Organ concert at the cathedral

Sunday, April 23, starts at 15:00 in St. Martin Cathedral, Rudnayovo Námestie 1 (square), Bratislava.

Another great way to spend the weekend in Bratislava is the annual event that is taking place is Bratislava City Days. Our tip on where to go on this Sunday is the concert of organ music in the Cathedral of St. Martin, which will be part of the programme.

Listen to the concert of cathedral organist Daniel Gabča, whose repertoire will consist of works by authors from the Baroque to the present, such as Dandrieu, Bach, Franck, Messiaen, Pärt, and others.

SkryťTurn off ads

Jam session

(Source: Pink Whale)

Music at a boat club

Wednesday, April 26, starts at 19:30 at Pink Whale club, Dvořákovo Nábrežie (waterfront), Old Town, Bratislava

The open-door event starts at 19:30; the jam session opens with a house band at 20:00. Jam session 'Za Hranice S Hudbou' (beyond the border with music) Vol. 7 is opened by Horehigh Kapela. Come enjoy their lecturers as well, and other jammers will pull you through. In addition, there will be several copies of their jamming book with the repertoire to start with.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let me know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future.

Country is fertile ground for populists, survey shows

Almost half of Slovaks cannot afford to pay €400 unexpectedly.


19. apr
A Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava.

Slovaks reject LGBT+ people as their colleagues, a poll shows

Acting PM Eduard Heger alleged to prevent transgender people from legal transition.


18. apr
A new Penta Real Estate project could be built near the Danube river in Bratislava.

New Bratislava estate designed by European architects

More than a thousand flats planned in the Southbank complex.


18. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad