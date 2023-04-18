Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Apr 2023 

Slovaks reject LGBT+ people as their colleagues, a poll shows

Acting PM Eduard Heger alleged to prevent transgender people from legal transition.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava.A Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava. (Source: SME)

Slovak employees accept LGBT+ colleagues the least, a poll by the Profesia job search website has found.

The poll also looked at Slovaks’ attitude to other groups in society such as foreigners, ethnic minorities, people living with a disability, older people and parents with small children.

Profesia surveyed 4,300 people last year, the Czech Press Agency (ČTK) wrote.

The survey was published when some MPs in parliament are trying to stop transgender people from legal transition, and the cabinet is proposing that LGBT+ couples visit the notary to sign an agreement on their relationship.

Personal experience matters

