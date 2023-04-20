Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Apr 2023 at 19:56 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 20 and April 30, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Bratislava City Days are held on April 22 and 23, 2023.Bratislava City Days are held on April 22 and 23, 2023. (Source: BKIS)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: Craft Beer Festival; Apr 19-21, 15:00
EVENT: ITF Slovakiatour, Danubius Gastro, Autosalon Bratislava; Apr 20-23
EVENT: Balkan Bashavel; Apr 21, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Trident Festival Bratislava; Apr 21, 20:00
EVENT: Italian Day in Fresh Market; Apr 22, 10:00
EVENT: Modra Wine Cellars Day 2023; Apr 22, 13:00
EVENT: Bratislava City Days 2023; Apr 22-23
EVENT: Vegan Feast; Apr 23, 10:00
CONCERT: Eva Pavlíková & Band - Chanson evening; Apr 27, 19:00
EVENT: Scenic Sandberg; Apr 29, 14:15

