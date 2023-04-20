Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
FESTIVAL: Craft Beer Festival; Apr 19-21, 15:00
EVENT: ITF Slovakiatour, Danubius Gastro, Autosalon Bratislava; Apr 20-23
EVENT: Balkan Bashavel; Apr 21, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Trident Festival Bratislava; Apr 21, 20:00
EVENT: Italian Day in Fresh Market; Apr 22, 10:00
EVENT: Modra Wine Cellars Day 2023; Apr 22, 13:00
EVENT: Bratislava City Days 2023; Apr 22-23
EVENT: Vegan Feast; Apr 23, 10:00
CONCERT: Eva Pavlíková & Band - Chanson evening; Apr 27, 19:00
EVENT: Scenic Sandberg; Apr 29, 14:15
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
