Weekend: Celebrating labour day the fun way

Castles and their legends, puppets, labour day celebrations and book swaps. Tips for the weekend of April 28 - 30.

Travel

The castle behind Bratislava’s coat of arms

Collectors will have the chance to have a taste of history and purchase some neat knick-knacks at Červený Kameň Castle. This weekend from 7:30 to 12:00, the castle will host a history-inspired marketplace filled with antique coins, paintings, furniture and more.

The antique flea market is situated in the castle that happens to be the birthplace for Bratislava’s coat of arms. The legend of the deer and broken wheel is tied to the Pálffy family that reigned over the land. As the Pálffy were driving carriages through deep forests, a deer crossed their path. After collecting themselves, they found out that if not for the deer, they would driven to their death into a canyon. The deer and broken wheel thus become a symbol on Bratislava’s coat of arms. The statue can be found within the castle.

Červený Kameň castle is also part of the Slovak National Museum. If you aren't interested in legends or flea markets, there’s still a richly filled museum to visit. The castle offers many guides, tours and overall exploration of what the castle offers. You can find all the various tours on the castle’s website.

Červený Kameň Castle is also the home of many historical activities. (Source: Pavol Majer)

The house of puppets

The museum of puppeteering culture, toys and the history of toys is a unique collection tucked away in the Modrý Kameň Castle. The highly specialized collection showcases the different cultures behind the art and mastery loved especially by children. The museum also has a part dedicated to Slovak puppeteering and takes a look at the modern form of the old art. Just as at Červený Kameň Castle, Modrý Kameň also belongs under the administration of the Slovak National Museum.

They both also share a legend behind their existence. Modrý Kameň Castle’s legend is a lot grimmer, though. One of the castle’s administrators was supposedly a moody man, whose wife mysteriously disappeared. Even the king heard of the tragic story that later also ended up with the administrator being exiled.

Other than Slovak National Museum and beautiful reconstructed buildings, visitors may also appreciate ruins of the Modrý Kameň Castle as a look back into history. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

TIP: Bratislava castle

To go tour a castle, you don’t have to leave Bratislava. A walk around the Old Town to the Bratislava Castle is a nice place to prepare your stamina for more difficult hikes. Up there, you’ll be able to see Bratislava from the above.

Fun

Swapping plants

Bratislava’s swapping community lives by the motto reduce, reuse, recycle. Look for plants to lighten up your room, browse through clothing and enjoy the thrill of finding a unique piece that could be a statement piece for your wardrobe. Plant enthusiasts will have the chance to swap little cuttings and let their collection grow. The entry fee is free of charge for both sellers and buyers. You’ll be able to find the swap in Bratislava city district Petržalka’s community space LOM on April 29 starting on 10:00.

When browsing markets in Bratislava, try also the one on Trnavské Mýto. (Source: Pavol Funtál)

Celebrations

The International Day of Labour has a long history in Slovakia. The day May 1 used to be widely celebrated by raising up pillars called maypoles with colourful ribbons tied to a wreath made from tree branches. Boys that fancied girls raised those pillars in their front gardens to show their admiration and the intention to woo them. The maypoles were also symbols of good health, so you would be able to see people raising them in front of their house without any intention of wooing anyone. They were believed to banish bad spirits and keep them away from houses.

May 1 the traditional way

Some municipalities celebrate the tradition of putting up maypoles in full scale to this day. One of them is Prievidza with a scheduled program for April 28 starting around 16:00. All generations come together in their own folk groups to sing and dance together in a parade through the municipality. The entry is free of charge and starts on the Námestie Slobody square.

The maypole is a symbol of good health. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Doors open

If traditions are not what strikes your fancy, Nová Cvernovka in Bratislava will also host its own even on May 1. Visitors will be able to step into ateliers, look around the spaces of former chem-industrial school building, discover all the places with the best views and more. The old school building will not be the only place to discover, as the old dormitories will open as well. The open ateliers day starts on May 1 at 10:00. Here’s where to find the details to the event.

Learn what's going on behind the scenes in Nová Cvernovka. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

TIP: May 1 for kids

Kids will have their own way to celebrate May 1. Schloss Hof will host an event for kids on both April 30 and May 1, both days starting at 10:00 and ending at 18:00. Schloss Hof is a stone’s throw from the border, a 30 minute drive from Bratislava. Kids might look forward to a parade.

Before you go

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

