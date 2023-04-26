News digest: Slovakia losing collective immunity against measles

Vague new pedestrian crossing law, why yoga is a universal language, and a ranking of developers.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, April 26 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Measles warning after fall in vaccinations

Infectious disease experts warn against the return of measles epidemic. (Source: Adobe Stock)

Infectious disease experts have warned of possible measles epidemics in Slovakia as vaccination rates in some parts of the country dip below the threshold needed for collective immunity to be maintained.

Measles is not a simple childhood disease and can be fatal, experts point out.

Since the beginning of 2023, five cases of measles have been confirmed in Slovakia.

Lingering Covid pandemic concerns, a global increase in the rejection of vaccinations, and fears of potential side effects might have contributed to a recorded dip in vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella, says chief hygienist Ján Mikas.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

TRAFFIC: Proposed law on pedestrian crossings criticised. Similar proposal in the Czech Republic designed to make it safer for pedestrians had the opposite effect.

CHURCH: In this temple, one feels like in the bowels of a ship. It is also home to a remarkable confessional.

OPINION: Yoga finds you wherever you are. It is like a universal language that makes you feel at home anywhere.

ADVERTORIAL: How will the EU’s new green buildings law affect the construction market in Slovakia?

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Bratislava developers dominate

New residential and office projects change the skyline of Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

In 2022, real estate market conditions changed significantly.

Who built most and who sold most? Has power among developers shifted? Our ranking of the largest residential developers, compiled by The Slovak Spectator as part of The Largest in Business series of rankings, answers these questions.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Korben Dallas starts spring tour

video //www.youtube.com/embed/1hOqOJp8ECI

Bratislava-based band Korben Dallas is starting a spring tour to promote its latest album, Deti Rýb (Children of the fish). The group is playing at the Pink Whale venue on the river Danube in Bratislava tomorrow.

In addition to songs from the new release, Korben Dallas will also perform their best-known hits. More information in Slovak here.

In other news

Checks on Slovakia's borders with Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and at international airports will be carried out between May 24 and June 8 for security reasons during the Globsec 2023 conference.

between May 24 and June 8 for security reasons during the Globsec 2023 conference. Slovakia's recovery plan is to be updated. The volume of money to be provided for its original five areas will decrease by over €500 million, while a new chapter called 'REPowerEU' amounting to €403 million will be added. This will reduce the total sum allocated for Slovakia slightly to €6.410 billion.

The volume of money to be provided for its original five areas will decrease by over €500 million, while a new chapter called 'REPowerEU' amounting to €403 million will be added. This will reduce the total sum allocated for Slovakia slightly to €6.410 billion. Industrial spaces developer Panattoni is to build a 40,000 square-metre logistics park on the outskirts of Levice , southeastern Slovakia, creating 300 jobs. Construction will begin in autumn.

40,000 square-metre , southeastern Slovakia, creating 300 jobs. Construction will begin in autumn. The Twin City Liner river route, which connects Bratislava and Vienna via the Danube River, transported its two millionth passenger from the Austrian capital to Bratislava on Wednesday. The ratio of passengers from Vienna to Bratislava and vice versa is approximately one to one.

Blooming rapeseed in a field near Trnava. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

A level 1 warning for ground frost is in place for the entire country tonight until 6 AM.

Throughout the day cloud cover will change with occasional light precipitation, with snow expected from 900 metres and higher. Daily temperatures will be between 7°C and 16°C (SHMÚ).

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).