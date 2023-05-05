Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. May 2023 

Bankers and naturalists sleep in 350-year-old Slovak underground cellars and they love it

Cellars resemble small caves.

Ľubica Mojžišová
(Source: TASR/Ján Krošlák)

Their exact age is unknown. It's only known that at the time of deepest persecution, evangelicals gathered in them for the services of God. The church chronicle writes about it, a first mention from 1673. Their history dates back to that time.

Slovakia travel guide.

The tuff massif above Hontianske Moravce conceals a system of 42 underground rooms inside, which makes it unique in Slovakia.

Today they mainly serve as wine cellars, each with its own owner. It's not just the locals, though they still have the upper hand.

The legacy of the ancestors, who carved them by hand in the tuff rock, is now becoming a business.

Dozens of metres under the ground

"The conditions for storing wine in tuff rock are unique thanks to the year-round stable temperature. It is the best natural climate for wine and its perfect maturation," says Peter Nagy, one of the owners of the wine cellar.

Nagy comes from the Nitra Region, buying the cellar five years ago. He adds that today the original place is also used for wine tasting and recreational purposes.

