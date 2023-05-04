Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. May 2023 at 8:00 

Habsburg steam train close to return to tracks

Enthusiasts spent two decades lovingly restoring 'Quadricycle'.

Ľubomír Lehotský
(Source: Ľubomír Lehotský)

At the end of April, 46 years after it last ran, the first flames ignited under the boiler of a steam locomotive dating back to the last years of the Habsburg Empire.

Produced in 1917 by the 1st Czech-Moravian Company for the Austrian State Railways, the so-called Štvorkolák (Quadricycle) has been lovingly repaired over the last 20 years by railway enthusiasts from the Historic Rolling Stock Club at the locomotive depot of Haniska near Košice (KHKV).

The locomotive is the property of the Railway Museum of the Slovak Republic which often lets various railway associations and civic associations restore work on some of the many historical items it does not have the capacity to restore and preserve itself.

