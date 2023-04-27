Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Apr 2023 at 12:59

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for things to do in Bratislava? Explore an art gallery or relax in a forest park completely for free.

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Art | Meetup

Art

Exhibition "Trembling Edges"

Artist Katarína Poliačiková's 'Trembling Edges' exhibition. Artist Katarína Poliačiková's 'Trembling Edges' exhibition. (Source: Facebook/Medium Gallery)

Until May 28 at Medium Gallery, Hviezdoslavovo Square 18, Bratislava; Opening hours: from 10:00 to 17:00 or from 12:00 to 19:00 (Tuesday, Thursday).

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Katarína Poliačiková's exhibition 'Shaking Edges' talks about the transformations of matter, its disappearance, and re-emergence. It speaks of a temporality that transcends human experience. About the rhythms of the river and sea beds, about the cohabitation of water and entities that it carries, nourishes, and obliterates through its pulses.

SkryťTurn off ads

The exhibition takes place at the Medium Gallery until late May. The gallery is closed on Monday.

Nature

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Forest Walk

This Saturday, hikers will meet at 10:45 at the Patrónka stop to hop on Bus 43. It will take them to the Lesopark forest park. The walk will start from there.

This is an easy walk. It mostly covers unmarked trails, running into the forest off of the beaten track. The first destination of the walk is Bratislavský Drieňovec, then the route will continue to the settlement Líščie Diery through Dieliky. The forest walk should end in Rača at 15:00.

The hike should take about 4.5 h and is approximately 13 km long.

If you would like to go on a hike later, here's a map.

Meetup

(Source: Facebook - Make Friends events)

Make friends in Bratislava

Tuesday, May 2, at Andersen Cafe & Bar, Rajská 7 in Bratislava; from 19:00 till 22:00.

SkryťTurn off ads

Meet new people, speak with them in any language, and make new friends during the weekly event at Andersen Cafe & Bar.

You can read all the details and rules here at the Facebook event.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

Slovak modernist painters are often forged. Mikuláš Galanda's Lying female nude from 1926 is in the collection of the Slovak National Gallery.

Slovakia is flooded with fake paintings

Modernism is particularly facing an onslaught of forgers.


26. apr
Infectious disease experts warn against the return of measles epidemic.

News digest: Slovakia losing collective immunity against measles

Vague new pedestrian crossing law, why yoga is a universal language, and a ranking of developers.


19 h
Russian embassy in Slovakia.

Russian embassy desecrated graves of its soldiers in eastern Slovakia

Last year, the Russian embassy in Slovakia spread a hoax about how a Slovak razed a military cemetery.


25. apr
Smer leader Robert Fico shakes hands with US Ambassador to Slovakia Guatam Rana during a meeting on April 24, 2023.

US ambassador calls on Smer to not align with Russian president

Smer leader Robert Fico supports Ukraine’s EU membership, he said in a meeting with ambassadors on Monday.


25. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad