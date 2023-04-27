3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for things to do in Bratislava? Explore an art gallery or relax in a forest park completely for free.

Exhibition "Trembling Edges"

Artist Katarína Poliačiková's 'Trembling Edges' exhibition. (Source: Facebook/Medium Gallery)

Until May 28 at Medium Gallery, Hviezdoslavovo Square 18, Bratislava; Opening hours: from 10:00 to 17:00 or from 12:00 to 19:00 (Tuesday, Thursday).

Katarína Poliačiková's exhibition 'Shaking Edges' talks about the transformations of matter, its disappearance, and re-emergence. It speaks of a temporality that transcends human experience. About the rhythms of the river and sea beds, about the cohabitation of water and entities that it carries, nourishes, and obliterates through its pulses.

The exhibition takes place at the Medium Gallery until late May. The gallery is closed on Monday.

Nature

Forest Walk

This Saturday, hikers will meet at 10:45 at the Patrónka stop to hop on Bus 43. It will take them to the Lesopark forest park. The walk will start from there.

This is an easy walk. It mostly covers unmarked trails, running into the forest off of the beaten track. The first destination of the walk is Bratislavský Drieňovec, then the route will continue to the settlement Líščie Diery through Dieliky. The forest walk should end in Rača at 15:00.

The hike should take about 4.5 h and is approximately 13 km long.

If you would like to go on a hike later, here's a map.

Meetup

Make friends in Bratislava

Tuesday, May 2, at Andersen Cafe & Bar, Rajská 7 in Bratislava; from 19:00 till 22:00.

Meet new people, speak with them in any language, and make new friends during the weekly event at Andersen Cafe & Bar.

You can read all the details and rules here at the Facebook event.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.