Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Apr 2023 at 17:40

A German investor promises 450 jobs in central Slovakia

The Winkelmann Group will produce storage tanks for heat pumps in the south of central Slovakia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Winkelmann Group will create 450 jobs in Rimavská Sobota, central Slovakia.The Winkelmann Group will create 450 jobs in Rimavská Sobota, central Slovakia. (Source: Facebook/Eduard Heger)

A future industrial park in Rimavská Sobota, central Slovakia, will become an expansion site for the Winkelmann Group. The German group plans to build a plant focused on the production of hot water storage tanks, especially for heat pumps.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The expected investment amount is at least €110 million. The group should create 450 new jobs. Based on the market's development, up to a two-fold increase in the number of jobs in the new plant can potentially be expected by 2030.

The company plans to start production at the beginning of 2025.

SkryťTurn off ads

The memorandum of understanding on the planned investment was signed on April 27 in Rimavská Sobota by acting PM Eduard Heger, acting Economy Minister Karel Hirman and the head of the company Heinrich Winkelmann.

Growing demand in heat pumps

The Economy Ministry emphasised that the investor is arriving in a region with the highest unemployment rate, more than 13 percent.

The German firm is the first company to build its plant in the future industrial park.

With this new plant, the company is responding to increased interest in heat pump technologies and the need for alternative energy sources.

The Winkelmann Group is one of the leading companies operating in the field of metal processing and sheet metal forming for various industrial uses.

It was founded in 1898 as a family business. Currently, it has production plants in Germany, Poland, Turkey, China, USA and Mexico.

SkryťTurn off ads

Chinese said to be arriving as well

At the last town council meeting, the mayor of Rimavská Sobota also mentioned the interest of an unspecified Chinese company in coming to the unused premises of the former heavy engineering plant in the town. These are located adjacent to the future state industrial park and have been empty for more than two decades.

Mayor Jozef Šimko told the My Novohrad website that the Chinese visited Rimavská Sobota in March, but that they also visited other cities in Slovakia. They plan to create around 200 jobs.

"These negotiations are still ongoing," Šimko said.

Top stories

Peter Šťastný.

Former NHL star has to apologise to a legend, court rules

Šťastný called the Slovak hockey legend Jozef Golonka a communist without any proof.


2 h

A yellow school bus from Texas runs through Horehronie

On the Slovak Route 66, an iconic US vehicle catches the eye.


25. apr
A tractor towing a seeder.

Biggest river island in Europe most endangered by drought

Žitný Ostrov contains Slovakia's largest reserves of drinking water.


24. apr
Korytnica mineral water bottling plant in 2016.

Who owns and sells Slovak mineral water

Mobsters and controversial businessmen behind some brands.


24. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad