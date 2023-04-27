Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Apr 2023 at 19:37 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 27 and May 7, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
SandbergSandberg

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Eva Pavlíková & Band - Chanson evening; Apr 27, 19:00
CONCERT: Hummel Williams Beethoven; Apr 28, 19:00
EVENT: SONG CONTEST Bratislava; Apr 28, 20:00
EVENT: SWAP clothing; Apr 29, 10:00
EVENT: Scenic Sandberg; Apr 29, 14:15
EVENT: Spievankovo concerts; May 2, 17:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; May 6, 08:00
SPORT: Kostolanský run; May 6, 08:30
EVENT: Rača Feast 2023; May 6-7
PARTY: TECHNO AFTERD4RK Bratislava; May 6, 21:30

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

