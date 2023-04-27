Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
CONCERT: Eva Pavlíková & Band - Chanson evening; Apr 27, 19:00
CONCERT: Hummel Williams Beethoven; Apr 28, 19:00
EVENT: SONG CONTEST Bratislava; Apr 28, 20:00
EVENT: SWAP clothing; Apr 29, 10:00
EVENT: Scenic Sandberg; Apr 29, 14:15
EVENT: Spievankovo concerts; May 2, 17:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; May 6, 08:00
SPORT: Kostolanský run; May 6, 08:30
EVENT: Rača Feast 2023; May 6-7
PARTY: TECHNO AFTERD4RK Bratislava; May 6, 21:30
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO