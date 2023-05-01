Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. May 2023 at 12:00  I 

Taxi looks like rat. Repulsive look is intentional

Despite its appearance its technical condition is flawless.

author
Dorota Mikulášová
External contributor
The unconventional rat style taxi.The unconventional rat style taxi. (Source: Dorota Mikulášová)

Its bodywork is decorated with rust like bloody prints, a teddy bear with a baby cradle on the roof, and a trunk with a brown plug.

In the community of car enthusiasts, it is called a 'rat' because of its often repulsive appearance. All this conceals its flawless technical condition. Though cars converted in the rat-look style are appearing more and more in Slovakia, there is still only one such taxi.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Its owner has worked as a taxi driver for more than ten years. At first he drove for companies, and about three years ago he founded his own.

SkryťTurn off ads

"I have always tried to bring something special to people. That is why we published one liners overheard during drives, had a loyalty program, a free phone line, and held various competitions," says the owner who wished to remain anonymous.

While running a taxi service his friend's project who had been working on cars for a long time caught his interest. The friend tried to convert an older Passat B5 into the rat style. This means that at first glance a car looks weathered, yet it is technically flawless and often has 500 hp.

The original owner of the car modified its chassis to a sports one, repaired the engine and replaced electricity cables. Gradually, he also worked on the exterior modifications, added rust and a load to the roof.

SkryťTurn off ads

"We fell in love with this style and occasionally rented out the car. Since my friend no longer had time for it, we took over and are moving to another level." Originally, the car was not even supposed to be a taxi; it was the interest of people around the current owner that convinced him.

Cultivating rust

"When asked what did we do to get the vehicle into its current state, it would be easier to say what we didn't do, as we are constantly finishing other things." However, according to the taxi driver, they started with rust and a load on the roof.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Stock image.

What’s new in Slovak Science: ERC grant drought ends

More prestigious funding on the horizon.


27. apr
Open house at Nová Cvernovka

Bratislava creative hub to open studios to public

Nová Cvernovka to hold traditional May 1 - Open Studios Day event.


27. apr
Slovak modernist painters are often forged. Mikuláš Galanda's Lying female nude from 1926 is in the collection of the Slovak National Gallery.

Slovakia is flooded with fake paintings

Modernism is particularly facing an onslaught of forgers.


26. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad