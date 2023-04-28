News digest: The Good Market is more diverse than ever

Kuciak case continues, politcal parties merge, and President Čaputová visits Kyiv.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, April 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Zsuzsová says she's innocent, Kočner says he believes in numerology

More than five years after the crime that shocked Slovakia, the trial of those accused of murdering journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová continued this week. Alena Zsuzsová is charged with commissioning Kuciak's murder, and with planning the murders of three prosecutors (the two cases are being tried jointly). Zsuzsová is accused of acting in concert with businessman Marián Kočner, the alleged mastermind, who is also being prosecuted in both cases. Like Kočner, Zsuszová continues to assert her innocence.

Alena Zsuzsová, pictured in the Specialised Criminal Court on April 21, 2023. (Source: Jaroslav Novák, TASR)

Politics: President Zuzana Čaputová is visiting Kyiv, along with President Petr Pavel, her Czech counterpart.

Weekend: With May 1 just around the corner, make the most of this public holiday with our weekend tips.

Pets: Don't forget to register your dog, says Bratislava's Petržalka district. For those who do, there will be benefits.

Events for the weekend

The Good Market is back in Bratislava

The now-traditional street market for domestic producers, locals, neighbours and artists is back. The Dobrý Trh (Good Market) festival will take place on and around Panenská Street in Bratislava's Old Town this Saturday. Visitors can look forward to a programme focused on understanding and diversity, and adults and children alike will have activities to enjoy. Dobrý Trh is one of three free events to enjoy in Bratislava that we’ve picked for our list of free activities.

Visitors enjoying a previous Good Market event. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

Remembrance on Karloveská street

A commemorative event will take place today, Friday April 28, at 17:15 near the cross on Karloveská street. The gathering is dedicated to the memory of Róbert Remiáš, who died on the evening of April 29, 1996, when an explosion destroyed his car. His death was linked to an infamous abduction case during the Vladimír Mečiar era but no one has ever been convicted of his murder. Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Demokrati) and acting Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) will attend, the Environment Ministry announced. A short religious ceremony will be held for the deceased former policeman.

In other news

The number of occupational diseases is rising, with the most common among those working in healthcare. Such complaints often include infections and parasitic diseases, along with complications from physical stress. Healthcare workers, social workers and industrial workers are the most affected. (NCZI)

Peter Pellegrini’s party Hlas is merging with the Dobrá Voľba party of Tomáš Drucker. In the upcoming general election, Dobrá Voľba candidates will appear on the Hlas election list. The Dobrá Voľba brand is expected to be retired. (TASR)

Today marks this year's launch of the Dúhová Stužka (Rainbow Ribbon) initiative in support of the LGBT+ community in Slovakia. The campaign will continue until the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17. By wearing a ribbon, wearers show their support for the community. (SAPLINQ, OZ) Weather for the weekend

On Saturday, western and central Slovakia can expect rainy weather with temperatures from 11°C to 18°C. There will be cloudy skies in the east, with temperatures of around 12°C.

On Sunday, Slovakia will have partly cloudy weather with warmer temperatures, up to around 18°C.

Monday should see clearer skies in the east, with sunshine and clouds in the west. Temperatures will remain at around 18°C across the whole country. (SHMÚ)

