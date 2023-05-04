Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
EVENT: Opening of the summer Tyršák; May 5, 11:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; May 6, 08:00
SPORT: Kostolanský run; May 6, 08:30
EVENT: Craft Fairs at Červený Kamen Castle; May 6-8
EVENT: Rača Feast 2023; May 6-7
PARTY: TECHNO AFTERD4RK Bratislava; May 6, 21:30
CONCERT: Open air Jarné Jazzáky / Stanley Clarke N´4Ever; May 9, 19:00
EVENT: Urban Market 2023 (Spring Edition); May 12-14
CULTURE: Night of museums and galleries 2023; May 13
EVENT: Swing May Ball; May 13, 20:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
