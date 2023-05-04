Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2023 at 19:56  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between May 4 and May 14, plus regular services in different languages, trainings, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: Sme)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

EVENT: Opening of the summer Tyršák; May 5, 11:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; May 6, 08:00
SPORT: Kostolanský run; May 6, 08:30
EVENT: Craft Fairs at Červený Kamen Castle; May 6-8
EVENT: Rača Feast 2023; May 6-7
PARTY: TECHNO AFTERD4RK Bratislava; May 6, 21:30
CONCERT: Open air Jarné Jazzáky / Stanley Clarke N´4Ever; May 9, 19:00
EVENT: Urban Market 2023 (Spring Edition); May 12-14
CULTURE: Night of museums and galleries 2023; May 13
EVENT: Swing May Ball; May 13, 20:00

SkryťTurn off ads

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 20:56
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

News digest: Smer brings Heger's man down

Overview of indoor pools in Bratislava, a Slovak band that will make you dance, and Greenpeace looks at public transport tickets in Slovakia.


44m
The Bratislava Majáles on Tyrš Nábrežie embankment in Bratislava.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for inexpensive activities in Bratislava? Head to a music festival on the waterfront or take a walk to Vlčie Hrdlo.


10 h

News digest: Famous eagle found dead, ending captivating story of love and action

Trains from Bratislava to Split start again, Slovakia improves in World Press Freedom Index, and the importance of knowing the right level of love in Slovak.


3. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad