News digest: Famous eagle found dead, ending captivating story of love and action

Trains from Bratislava to Split start again, Slovakia improves in World Press Freedom Index, and the importance of knowing the right level of love in Slovak.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, May 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Eagle's long, famous journey ends

Anička the eagle with her chick. (Source: TANAP)

The life of a Slovak eagle who became famous as part of a conservation project contained all the elements of a captivating story - love, betrayal, drama, action, death. Her story, however, is now over.

The body of the bird, named Anička, was found by a shepherd in the Liptov region in north Slovakia. It is thought she died after a fight with a stronger eagle.

From 2013 to 2016 the animal was tracked by a GPS device and thousands of people all over the world followed the bird's migrations.

Read more about the famous eagle:

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Know the right level of love in Slovak

Learn Slovak words related to love. (Source: Pixabay)

The dizzying throes of incipient love (láska) are prime training ground for budding linguists. Just as babies babble, lovers have an infantile repertoire of their own.

If you've got a compassionate, captive audience, and half of what you're saying is already nonsense, the conditions for learning a foreign language may be ideal.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Discover alternative bands

video //www.youtube.com/embed/cyhiNONfAMY

On Thursday evening, three Slovak alternative bands - The Chronic Sleepers, Kocka Cukru, Limits of Absurdity - will perform at the Kulturák club in Bratislava. The venue is located near the SAV bus stop near the Main Railway Station.

For more info click on this link (in Slovak).

In other news

Slovakia's gas supplies are ready for the next heating season , with volumes in gas storage reservoirs above 2 billion cubic metres. "The level of readiness in terms of gas supplies is such that we do not even need to worry about the next heating season," said interim Economy Minister Karel Hirman.

, with volumes in gas storage reservoirs above 2 billion cubic metres. "The level of readiness in terms of gas supplies is such that we do not even need to worry about the next heating season," said interim Economy Minister Karel Hirman. On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted exceptional and temporary measures on imports of four agricultural products – wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed – from Ukraine. The measures have been introduced in response to serious logistical bottlenecks in five member states, including Slovakia. They will be in place until June 5. Slovakia banned imports of selected crops in April.

– wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed – from Ukraine. The measures have been introduced in response to serious logistical bottlenecks in five member states, including Slovakia. They will be in place until June 5. Slovakia banned imports of selected crops in April. Slovakia placed 17th in Reporters Without Borders' latest World Press Freedom Index, improving ten places in the last year.

improving ten places in the last year. During a march for the rights of trans people on Tuesday, an incident occurred between the OĽaNO head Igor Matovič and the participants. According to the latter, the former prime minister swore at them as he stood in front of the parliament building. A slight skirmish between both then occurred. Matovič later put his version of events on Facebook referring to the LGBT+ community as "people". On Wednesday, he denied any provocation on his part and said participants in the march had insulted him first.

Equipment that power transmission operator Slovak Electricity Transmission Network is donating to Ukraine to help the country restore its infrastructure. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Light cloud cover and occasional light rain expected. Daily temperatures will rise to between 17 °C and 22 °C. In the southeast part of the country winds could hit 50 km/h (SHMÚ) in gusts.

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

