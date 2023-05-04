Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2023 at 14:16  I 

From small Slovak town to London red carpet – the Sendrei family band

Recording with famous film composer helped make musicians’ international name.

Matúš Beňo
The Sendrei family band during the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows premiere in London.The Sendrei family band during the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows premiere in London. (Source: Archive of V. S. )

When famous British director Guy Ritchie asked renowned film score composer Hans Zimmer to record the soundtrack for his film Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game of Shadows, the latter had no idea he would end up travelling all the way to a small Slovak village in the east of the country to fulfil his task.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Because in the film a Roma woman saves the world, Zimmer decided he wanted Romani music for its soundtrack and began a search for musicians to record that took him across Europe.

Having previously travelled to Romania and Bulgaria, he was just about to leave Slovakia when someone told him to check out the Sendrei family band, and soon he was heading to Rudňany in the Košice Region.

SkryťTurn off ads

"So, my phone rang and someone from Bratislava said, 'Mr Sendrei, Hans Zimmer is here, he would like to find a band for a film.' I said, 'So what now?' They asked where we were. I said in Rudňany. They asked when we were next going to play. I said on Saturday. They asked if they could come. I said yes, but added that we were going to play on a football field," Vladimír Sendrei, leader of the Sendrei family band, tells The Slovak Spectator as he recalls the start of a musical journey which made him and his family internationally famous.

Zimmer flew to Poprad and travelled to Rudňany by car.

"We saw some non-Roma in the back. After the concert, they came to us and said that Hans Zimmer wanted us to record some songs and that they would pay everyone. We agreed. We performed for seven hours at a local Culture House, playing gypsy waltzes, and polkas. He played with us," says Sendrei.

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article Slovak film set maker who works for Hollywood productions Read more 

A call that changed everything

After a few hours, the Sendrei family band and Hans Zimmer parted ways. At the time, the band was unsure what plans, if any, Zimmer had for them. When he left he had just told them what he had seen was very interesting and that he would be in touch with them.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Roma community

Top stories

News digest: Smer brings Heger's man down

Overview of indoor pools in Bratislava, a Slovak band that will make you dance, and Greenpeace looks at public transport tickets in Slovakia.


3 h
The Bratislava Majáles on Tyrš Nábrežie embankment in Bratislava.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for inexpensive activities in Bratislava? Head to a music festival on the waterfront or take a walk to Vlčie Hrdlo.


12 h

News digest: Famous eagle found dead, ending captivating story of love and action

Trains from Bratislava to Split start again, Slovakia improves in World Press Freedom Index, and the importance of knowing the right level of love in Slovak.


3. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad