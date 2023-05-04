Agriculture minister to step down over subsidy to his firm

Reko Recycling obtained €1.4 million from the Environment Ministry.

Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan has announced his resignation, just a day after the opposition party Smer cited a grant that the minister’s firm received from the state.

“There were eight applications, but one was successful: Vlčan’s firm,” Smer leader Robert Fico said on May 3.

Reko Recycling, in which Vlčan owns 55 percent, obtained €1.4 million from the Environment Ministry at the end of last year.

The money is yet to be granted to the firm.

Vlčan feels no guilt

Vlčan told the TASR news agency on Wednesday that the grant is the outcome of great work done by the people at Reko Recycling. He sees no violation of legislation or ethical principles, but he claims he does not want to harm the reputation of the Agriculture Ministry and Reko Recycling. The minister added that he believes the Environment Ministry has functioning control mechanisms in place to prevent conflict of interest when it comes to the allocation of money through different tenders.

“I have never hidden my ownership interests in companies and my previous business, nor have I ever resorted to covering them up through shell companies,” the minister said.

Regardless, he decided to step down because, he believes, his company has become a recent target of Smer’s pre-election campaign, as well as acting Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí). She has called on the minister to give up the grant from the Environment Ministry.

Smer tops the public opinion polls, whereas Remišová’s party is unlikely to make it to parliament after the September 2023 elections.

Hlas demands caretaker government

The Hlas opposition party described Vlčan’s decision as a failure of Heger’s interim government and asked President Zuzana Čaputová to appoint a caretaker government.

The president will announce her next move following Vlčan stepping down next week, according to the Denník N daily.

On Wednesday, acting PM Eduard Heger announced that further national and European mechanisms will look at the grant received by Vlčan’s firm before it is paid out.

However, the firms has no plans to return the money.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj told the Sme daily on Thursday that the ministry did not know the grant was assigned to a firm linked to Vlčan. Budaj pointed out that the process was carried out in line with all the rules in place.

Vlčan was appointed minister in 2021 after the ruling OĽaNO party, led by Igor Matovič, nominated him for the post.