Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2023 at 17:47

Agriculture minister to step down over subsidy to his firm

Reko Recycling obtained €1.4 million from the Environment Ministry.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan.Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan has announced his resignation, just a day after the opposition party Smer cited a grant that the minister’s firm received from the state.

“There were eight applications, but one was successful: Vlčan’s firm,” Smer leader Robert Fico said on May 3.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Reko Recycling, in which Vlčan owns 55 percent, obtained €1.4 million from the Environment Ministry at the end of last year.

The money is yet to be granted to the firm.

Vlčan feels no guilt

Vlčan told the TASR news agency on Wednesday that the grant is the outcome of great work done by the people at Reko Recycling. He sees no violation of legislation or ethical principles, but he claims he does not want to harm the reputation of the Agriculture Ministry and Reko Recycling. The minister added that he believes the Environment Ministry has functioning control mechanisms in place to prevent conflict of interest when it comes to the allocation of money through different tenders.

SkryťTurn off ads

“I have never hidden my ownership interests in companies and my previous business, nor have I ever resorted to covering them up through shell companies,” the minister said.

Regardless, he decided to step down because, he believes, his company has become a recent target of Smer’s pre-election campaign, as well as acting Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí). She has called on the minister to give up the grant from the Environment Ministry.

Smer tops the public opinion polls, whereas Remišová’s party is unlikely to make it to parliament after the September 2023 elections.

Hlas demands caretaker government

The Hlas opposition party described Vlčan’s decision as a failure of Heger’s interim government and asked President Zuzana Čaputová to appoint a caretaker government.

SkryťTurn off ads

The president will announce her next move following Vlčan stepping down next week, according to the Denník N daily.

On Wednesday, acting PM Eduard Heger announced that further national and European mechanisms will look at the grant received by Vlčan’s firm before it is paid out.

However, the firms has no plans to return the money.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj told the Sme daily on Thursday that the ministry did not know the grant was assigned to a firm linked to Vlčan. Budaj pointed out that the process was carried out in line with all the rules in place.

Vlčan was appointed minister in 2021 after the ruling OĽaNO party, led by Igor Matovič, nominated him for the post.

Samuel Vlčan

Top stories

News digest: Smer brings Heger's man down

Overview of indoor pools in Bratislava, a Slovak band that will make you dance, and Greenpeace looks at public transport tickets in Slovakia.


3 h
The Bratislava Majáles on Tyrš Nábrežie embankment in Bratislava.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for inexpensive activities in Bratislava? Head to a music festival on the waterfront or take a walk to Vlčie Hrdlo.


11 h

News digest: Famous eagle found dead, ending captivating story of love and action

Trains from Bratislava to Split start again, Slovakia improves in World Press Freedom Index, and the importance of knowing the right level of love in Slovak.


3. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad