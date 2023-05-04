Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2023 at 17:45

Legendary department store in Bratislava will get make-over

Dunaj, though it had a different name, opened in the thirties.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Dunaj department store in Bratislava.The Dunaj department store in Bratislava. (Source: Index)

The Dunaj dilapidating department store, a national cultural monument in downtown Bratislava, will undergo renovation.

The CTP developer has owned the building since 2015, but it has recently announced its plans, the Index magazine writes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Dunaj (Danube) was built in 1936, and its initial name was Bohuslav Brouk. The building was the first modern department store in Slovakia. After the communists took power, the store changed its name to Dunaj. In addition, another building was constructed and interconnected with Dunaj in the eighties. The second building was called Dom Odievania (House of Clothing).

SkryťTurn off ads

Today, the developer wants to return Dunaj to its 1936 look. Dom Odievania will also be renovated.

The renovation should come to an end in 2025.

The two buildings will become home to offices, cafes, restaurants, services, ateliers, and several flats.

The visualisation of the renovated Dunaj store. The visualisation of the renovated Dunaj store. (Source: CTP/Bogle Architects)

Real Estate

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Smer brings Heger's man down

Overview of indoor pools in Bratislava, a Slovak band that will make you dance, and Greenpeace looks at public transport tickets in Slovakia.


1 h
The Bratislava Majáles on Tyrš Nábrežie embankment in Bratislava.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for inexpensive activities in Bratislava? Head to a music festival on the waterfront or take a walk to Vlčie Hrdlo.


10 h

News digest: Famous eagle found dead, ending captivating story of love and action

Trains from Bratislava to Split start again, Slovakia improves in World Press Freedom Index, and the importance of knowing the right level of love in Slovak.


3. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad