Legendary department store in Bratislava will get make-over

Dunaj, though it had a different name, opened in the thirties.

The Dunaj dilapidating department store, a national cultural monument in downtown Bratislava, will undergo renovation.

The CTP developer has owned the building since 2015, but it has recently announced its plans, the Index magazine writes.

Dunaj (Danube) was built in 1936, and its initial name was Bohuslav Brouk. The building was the first modern department store in Slovakia. After the communists took power, the store changed its name to Dunaj. In addition, another building was constructed and interconnected with Dunaj in the eighties. The second building was called Dom Odievania (House of Clothing).

Today, the developer wants to return Dunaj to its 1936 look. Dom Odievania will also be renovated.

The renovation should come to an end in 2025.

The two buildings will become home to offices, cafes, restaurants, services, ateliers, and several flats.