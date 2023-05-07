Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. May 2023 at 12:05  I 

Slovak PM Eduard Heger resigns

President Čaputová rejected the premier’s proposals on how to save the interim cabinet, Heger claims.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Acting Slovak PM Eduard Heger announces his resignation on May 7, 2023.Acting Slovak PM Eduard Heger announces his resignation on May 7, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Demokrati) has asked President Zuzana Čaputová to strip his interim government of its mandate after she rejected two proposals that allegedly could have helped resolve the latest government crisis.

Earlier this week, Heger's Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan (OĽaNO nom.) decided to step down over a scandal connected with a subsidy from the Environment Ministry for Vlčan's firm. Another member of the government, Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer (Demokrati), announced his resignation following the premier's unscheduled televised address on Thursday evening, in which Heger admitted that Slovakia is in 'a crisis of chaos'.

2023 early elections

