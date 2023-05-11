3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Head to Vysoka Peak this weekend or enjoy the Night of Museums and Galleries in an open-air garden

(Source: Facebook/ U červeného raka / Letná čitáreň)

Summer Reading Room

15 May, Summer reading room U rosého raka, Michalská 26; from 18:00 till 19:00; Reading room will be open till 31 August at the following times: Monday to Friday 9.00 - 20.00, Saturday 10.00-18.00

The City Library in Bratislava is opening a new season in the Summer Reading Room U rosého raka. There you will find popular newspapers and magazines, internet access and a quiet place to relax in the city center. The reading room will also host regular events and a cultural program.

The performance of multi-genre artist and musician András Cséfalvay will open the season.

Culture

(Source: nmag.sk)

Night of Museums and Galleries

13 May, Langsfeldova 1 in Bratislava, from 10:00 till 22:00

On Saturday, May 13, the Night of Museums and Galleries takes place in Slovakia. In Bratislava, you have a chance to visit an open-air garden free of charge.

During the open hours of the garden that day, you can go on an individual tour of the exhibition. From 19:00 the commented tour of the ZáHRADA Gallery takes place, accompanied by the author of the project, Katarína Kissoczy, who will introduce visitors to the stories of the creation of individual sculptural works.

Between 20:00 and 22:00 you can enjoy the light installation of the Magic Garden.

Here you can find other Bratislava museums and galleries involved in the event, but these are charged.

Nature

Vysoká - Small Carpathians (Source: Jitka Parobeková)

A hike to Vysoka

Meeting point at Nivy bus station in Bratislava at 9:30

This Saturday you can join the group of foreigners who will head to Vysoka Mountain. First, they will meet at Nivy bus station in Bratislava for bus 269 which takes them to Kuchyna in an hour. The route starts there.

The peak Vysoka offers extensive and impressive views of the Small Carpathian relief, Tribeč, Považský Inovec, and the Danube Hills, which has become an unforgettable experience for many tourists.

The hike is about 14-15 km and should take around five hours, depending on your pace.

If you would like to go on a hike to Vysoka later, here's a map.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.