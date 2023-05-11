Slovak urologists' prostate cancer needle may be new hope for men

Prostate cancer is problematic in that a patient can live for years without knowing about it.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

In Europe, prostate cancer is the most common oncological disease in men, and makes up to 20 percent of all male cancer patients. Slovak men are no exception. And even though the disease can be treated with success if diagnosed early, approximately one out of 10 patients in Slovakia unnecessarily dies from prostate cancer.

It would not be like this if men regularly visited a urologist.

"For many it's still difficult to understand that they should come for a prostate examination after 50 at the latest, even if they don't have any urological problems," urologist Ján Švihra, Jr. tells the Slovak Spectator.

Together with his colleagues from Comenius University's Jessenius Faculty of Medicine in Martin, he is part of an international team. Their goal is to improve treatment.

Their research was published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology.

Porous needle