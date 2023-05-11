Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. May 2023 at 16:53  I 

Getting more out municipal waste in Bratislava

Firms’ piping project feeding heat from rubbish incineration into capital’s home-heating system.

Jana Liptáková
OLO’s incineration plant known under the abbreviation ZEVO (zariadenie na energetické zhodnocovanie odpadu – a facility for energy recovery of waste)OLO’s incineration plant known under the abbreviation ZEVO (zariadenie na energetické zhodnocovanie odpadu – a facility for energy recovery of waste) (Source: Courtesy of OLO)

From outside, it might seem that the waste incineration plants in Bratislava and Vienna are as different as any two such facilities could be.

The former is a drab, modern industrial production complex while Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s Spittelau incinerator is considered a work of art.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

But inside, they have something very important in common: both produce electricity and heat from the waste they process.

However, while the Bratislava plant has harnessed the heat produced from incineration to produce electricity for the last 20 years, it is only recently that it began to utilise residual heat from the process.

SkryťTurn off ads

“Heat which was previously discharged into the air is now being supplied to Bratislava’s households,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo.

The municipal waste management company Odvod a Likvidácia Odpadu (OLO) and state firm MH Teplárenský Holding (MHTH) which operates six heating plants across Slovakia, including in Bratislava, have interconnected their pipes to supply heat into the capital’s central heat supply system.

The project, which Ivan Sokáč, CEO of OLO, has described as the city’s most important in terms of waste management since the construction of the incineration plant itself, is expected to help keep a lid on soaring heat prices for Bratislava households. It will also reduce demand for natural gas at MHTH for production of heat, according to Vallo.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Related topics: Sustainable Bratislava

Top stories

Ľudovít Ódor.

Who is Ľudovít Ódor, the new Slovak Prime Minister?

The central banker believes a successful society needs educated people, reasonable rules and quality institutions.


10. may
Zuzana Čaputová

News digest: President gets death threats after Fico lies

Life sentences demanded for Kočner and Zsuzsová, learn more about new PM Ľudovít Ódor, discover Slovak post-rock.


23 h
The now dismantled fountain from the Istropolis complex has made it on the cover of the Modernist Fountains of Bratislava book.

Disfavoured Bratislava fountains have aged very well, architect says

During the previous regime, a share of construction budgets was obligatorily spent on art in public space.


5. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad