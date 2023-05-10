Prosecutors demand life sentences for Kočner and Zsuzsová

Pair on trial for 2018 killings of journalist Ján Kuciak and fiancee Martina Kušnírová.

Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for a former prominent Slovak businessman and his alleged accomplice for the murders of a journalist and his fiancee.

During closing speeches in the retrial of the 2018 murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on Tuesday prosecutors called for life sentences for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

The pair, already serving time in prison for convictions for other crimes, are also being tried at the same time for the planned murders of three prosecutors in 2017-2018.

Prosecutor Daniel Mikuláš said Kočner was an extremely dangerous person who was incapable of remorse.

"If he is ever found at large, society will not be sufficiently protected against his relapse," Mikuláš said.

In 2017, Kuciak wrote a number of articles on the controversial businessman.

"It is obvious Marian Kočner felt great animosity towards the journalist," said prosecutor Matúš Harkabus.

The trial will continue with further closing speeches on Friday, May 12 with a verdict expected on May 19.

