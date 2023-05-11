Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. May 2023 at 17:48

News digest: Slovaks' revolutionary cancer treatment

Free events in Bratislava, special needle by Slovak urologists, and Slovak bear fight wins a Czech photo contest.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
(Source: Pexels)

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, May 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Court: Cafe discriminated against Roma

Ladislav Rácz. Ladislav Rácz. (Source: Facebook)

A Roma who was not served in one cafe in Lučenec, central Slovakia, because of his ethnic origin, must be financially compensated and apologised to.

The decision in the anti-discrimination lawsuit, which is not valid, has been announced by Bratislava I District Court.

Roma Ladislav Rácz should receive €1,500 from the cafe.

  • Science: The popular Starmus festival will take place in Slovakia next year. Big names will visit the country on this occasion.
  • Food: Try to prepare a dish that originates in Hungary, but was taken up by the people of Czechoslovakia because it tastes so good.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

A special needle may save men's lives

Urologist Ján Švihra, Jr. Urologist Ján Švihra, Jr. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovak urologists aim to improve prostate cancer treatment. Prostate cancer is problematic in that a patient can live for years without knowing about it.

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

Pohoda Deň_FM

Slovak Radio in Bratislava Slovak Radio in Bratislava (Source: TSS Archive)

The Pohoda Festival, which will take place in the summer at Trenčín airport, will host the Pohoda Deň_FM event on Friday, May 12, in the studios of the Slovak Public Radio building on Mýtna Street in Bratislava.

Line-up: UA TRIBAL, Pete & Bas, O. , Zea, Dušan Vlk, Meowlau X Val, Krstní otcovia, Waterbased, TRANSmisia.

Admission: free.

For more Bratislava events that are free, see our latest short overview.

In other news

  • The Bôrik tunnel, including the nearby section of the D1 motorway near the Tatras, will be closed over the weekend.
  • Slovak photographer Miroslav Ondruš has won the Czech Nature Photo contest with a photo of fighting bears in the Veľká Fatra mountain range. (Aktuality.sk)
  • President Zuzana Čaputová will reveal the names of future ministers of the technocratic government on Friday morning.
  • The number of abortions increased by 5.5 percent last year. In 2021, there were 5,249 abortions, and in 2022, 5,539 abortions, said the National Health Information Centre.
  • In March of 2023, industrial production in Slovakia increased year-on-year, but its performance did not catch up with March production in 2021 or 2019. Industrial production increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year in March 2023.
Industrial Production in March 2023. Industrial Production in March 2023. (Source: Statistics Office)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Overcast skies. Rain or showers across the country. The highest daytime temperature: 11°C-16°C. Strong breeze. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

