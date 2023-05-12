Here’s when to catch the Slovak team during the Ice Hockey World Championship

Slovakia will start in Group B.

Slovakia will begin the competition by playing seven matches in Group B. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

The Slovak ice hockey team is preparing to compete in the upcoming Ice Hockey World Championship. Ice hockey is one of the country's most popular games and is considered Slovakia's national sport.

This year will be the 86th competition under the administration of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), writes Sportnet. The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is the sport's premier international competition and will take place this year in Finland and Latvia, specifically in the towns of Tampere and Riga.

The championship was originally scheduled to take place in St Petersburg, Russia, but the IIHF changed the venue. Russia and Belarus are barred from competing because of their particpation in the war against Ukraine.

Slovakia’s place

Slovakia will start the competition in Group B, meaning fans and visitors will be able to catch the Slovak team at the Arena Riga, located in Latvia, Riga. In the opening stage, Slovakia will play Czechia, Latvia, Canada, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and Norway.

The Slovak team's challenge will begin with a match against local rivals Czechia on May 12 at 15:20.

Marek Hrivík is the Slovak team captain. He was also the captain at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022, where he led the team to a bronze medal. The captain is supported by two assistants skippers, Peter Cehlárik and Matúš Sukeľ, writes Hockeyslovakia.

Out of a maximum squad of 25 active players, Slovakia listed 22 players for the first game. Three of them are goaltenders, seven are defencemen and 12 are forwards. Slovakia has won just one Ice Hockey World Championship to date, in 2002.

Where to find Slovakia

Slovakia will play Czechia, Latvia, Canada, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and Norway between May 12 and May 23, at the in Arena Riga.

Slovakia vs. Czechia – May 12, 15:20

Slovakia vs. Latvia – May 13, 19:20

Slovakia vs. Canada – May 15, 15:20

Switzerland vs. Slovakia – May 18, 19:20

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia – May 19, 19:20

Slovenia vs. Slovakia – May 21, 15:20

Slovakia vs. Norway – May 23, 11:20

The match system

The four leading teams from each group will advance into the play-offs.

In the second round, the team that wins its starting group will play against the fourth-placed team in the other group, and the second-placed team will play the third-placed team from the other group (1A - 4B, 2A - 3B, 3A - 2B, 4A - 1B).

If the two hosting countries, Finland and Latvia, happen to meet each other in the process, the second-round format will change. In that case, teams from the same group will play each other in the second round (1A - 4A, 2A - 3A, 1B - 4B, 2B - 3B).