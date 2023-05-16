Dry and sick trees in Presidential Garden in Bratislava city centre will be replaced by new ones

The popular park will undergo a facelift this year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Grassalkovich Garden, also known as the Presidential Garden, in Bratislava’s Old Town is awaiting a comprehensive revitalisation. It will consist of a conceptual renewal of greenery, including new planting, the renewal of pavements and furniture, including the replacement of the lighting and irrigation system where its basic design will be preserved. The work is planned for the summer, to be completed by the end of the year. The cost is estimated at more than €1 million. The concept of the garden's restoration was elaborated by recognised landscape architect Tamara Reháčková and approved by the Bratislava’s Monuments Board, which oversees the protection of national historical monuments.

The revitalisation will require felling 46 trees in poor health. This follows from the dendrological assessment, which evaluated the health of the problematic greenery and their prospects.

“The aim is to save every single tree where it makes sense,” said Old Town Mayor Matej Vagač as cited by the TASR newswire.

Among the trees to be felled are 36 ornamental apple trees, seven lime trees, two horse chestnut trees and one linden growing in the Presidential Allée.

Related article

Related article Presidential Palace garden boasts new variety of Dutch tulips Read more

The felled trees will be replaced with 84 new ones, while preserving the layout and concept of the garden. The borough has chosen more resistant cultivars of apple trees. Shrubs and ornamental beds should also be added, as well as flowers.

French park with Presidential Allée

The popular park in the French style is part of the Grassalkovich Palace, the current seat of the Slovak president. The part adjacent to the palace is separated from the rest of the park with a glass fence due to security reasons.

The current look of the park dates back to the late 1990s, when it underwent its last extensive reconstruction. The park regained most of its original appearance.

The park features the Youth of Three Girls Playing With a Ball fountain, by Tibor Bartfay, installed in 1978.

Related article

Related article Disfavoured Bratislava fountains have aged very well, architect says Read more

Tibor Bartfay, co-creator: Joy of Life fountain, The Pioneers' Palace, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia (now - garden of Grassalkovich/presidential Palace) (Source: TASR, archive photos)

At the beginning of the 1990s, an equestrian statue of Maria Theresa was moved to the park from Nitra. A a monument of Johann Nepomuk Hummel also stood here, an important composer and native of Bratislava. It now stands in front of the German Embassy on Hviezdoslavovo Square. In the rear of the park there is a children's playground.

On one side of the park, where a high wall separated it from the surrounding streets, then president Rudolf Schuster launched an allée in 1999. The heads of states who planted trees here included Czech President Vácval Havel, Swedish king Carl XVI Gustaf, and the Spanish king Juan Carlos I.