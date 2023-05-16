Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. May 2023 at 7:00

Dry and sick trees in Presidential Garden in Bratislava city centre will be replaced by new ones

The popular park will undergo a facelift this year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Grassalkovich Garden in centre of BratislavaThe Grassalkovich Garden in centre of Bratislava (Source: Sme)

The Grassalkovich Garden, also known as the Presidential Garden, in Bratislava’s Old Town is awaiting a comprehensive revitalisation. It will consist of a conceptual renewal of greenery, including new planting, the renewal of pavements and furniture, including the replacement of the lighting and irrigation system where its basic design will be preserved. The work is planned for the summer, to be completed by the end of the year. The cost is estimated at more than €1 million. The concept of the garden's restoration was elaborated by recognised landscape architect Tamara Reháčková and approved by the Bratislava’s Monuments Board, which oversees the protection of national historical monuments.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The revitalisation will require felling 46 trees in poor health. This follows from the dendrological assessment, which evaluated the health of the problematic greenery and their prospects.

“The aim is to save every single tree where it makes sense,” said Old Town Mayor Matej Vagač as cited by the TASR newswire.

Among the trees to be felled are 36 ornamental apple trees, seven lime trees, two horse chestnut trees and one linden growing in the Presidential Allée.

Related article Presidential Palace garden boasts new variety of Dutch tulips Read more 

The felled trees will be replaced with 84 new ones, while preserving the layout and concept of the garden. The borough has chosen more resistant cultivars of apple trees. Shrubs and ornamental beds should also be added, as well as flowers.

French park with Presidential Allée

The popular park in the French style is part of the Grassalkovich Palace, the current seat of the Slovak president. The part adjacent to the palace is separated from the rest of the park with a glass fence due to security reasons.

SkryťTurn off ads

The current look of the park dates back to the late 1990s, when it underwent its last extensive reconstruction. The park regained most of its original appearance.

The park features the Youth of Three Girls Playing With a Ball fountain, by Tibor Bartfay, installed in 1978.

Related article Disfavoured Bratislava fountains have aged very well, architect says Read more 
Tibor Bartfay, co-creator: Joy of Life fountain, The Pioneers' Palace, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia (now - garden of Grassalkovich/presidential Palace) Tibor Bartfay, co-creator: Joy of Life fountain, The Pioneers' Palace, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia (now - garden of Grassalkovich/presidential Palace) (Source: TASR, archive photos)

At the beginning of the 1990s, an equestrian statue of Maria Theresa was moved to the park from Nitra. A a monument of Johann Nepomuk Hummel also stood here, an important composer and native of Bratislava. It now stands in front of the German Embassy on Hviezdoslavovo Square. In the rear of the park there is a children's playground.

On one side of the park, where a high wall separated it from the surrounding streets, then president Rudolf Schuster launched an allée in 1999. The heads of states who planted trees here included Czech President Vácval Havel, Swedish king Carl XVI Gustaf, and the Spanish king Juan Carlos I.

Bratislava

Related topics: Sustainable Bratislava

Top stories

Brian Jakubec.

Zimbabwean with Czechoslovak roots retraces father’s life before famous shoemaker sent him to Africa

Brian Jakubec has found a deep connection to his heritage in Slovakia and Czechia. For him, this may be his last stop – because he has found his roots. For his father, Czechoslovakia was the homeland where he never settled down.


4 h
The Eduard Heger faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on December 15, 2022.

News digest: Incoming PM wants to alleviate situation, parliament thinks otherwise

Getting more out of municipal waste, sharp increase in number of homeless people, theatre festival starting.


18 h
Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollar and his deputy Peter Pcolinsky of Sme Rodina share a laugh after the parliament approved the end of its term on September 30.

MPs run wild as new government takes over

Just look at what they are doing to construction permits.


15. may
President Zuzana Čaputová will name a government of experts on Monday, May 15, 2023.

16 technocrats who will govern Slovakia from Monday

Economist Ľudovít Ódor will head the government of experts.


12. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad