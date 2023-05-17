Greater inclusion of Roma will benefit everyone in Slovakia

The marginalization and segregation of Roma communities will require generations to overcome and every step forward is an important one.

After living in Slovakia for eight months, and having traveled across this beautiful country multiple times, I am firmly convinced that the Roma minority is Slovakia’s greatest source of untapped potential.

The social, economic, and political inclusion of the Roma community is not just a moral imperative, it will make Slovakia stronger. Research from across the world demonstrates conclusively that inclusive societies are more resilient and economically stronger. The United States is the world’s greatest example of this phenomenon, and my personal story exemplifies the power of opportunity. As an immigrant from India to the United States and a person living with a disability, I have had access to educational and employment opportunities that have supported my career in public service. My achievements were possible because the society I lived in promoted my dreams. I believe the same is possible for the Roma community here.

Slovakia has already benefitted from the power of inclusion welcoming tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing Russia’s war of aggression. Today more than 15,000 Ukrainian citizens are employed across Slovakia, helping improve the lives of Slovak citizens and contributing, according to a government report, at least 0.2 percent to Slovakia’s GDP for the foreseeable future. Imagine the possibilities then if Slovakia were to fully integrate the Roma population into its educational and employment systems.

Solutions exists

Though the United States is a testament to what is possible, I know from our own experience that the journey is not easy and never fully complete. I am aware of the multiple challenges Roma face in Slovakia, including discrimination and poverty. The marginalization and segregation of Roma communities will require generations to overcome and every step forward is an important one.

I am hopeful for Slovakia – and the Roma community – because I have seen firsthand that solutions exist. In the last eight months, I have met multiple times with members of the Roma community and local leaders, including municipal leaders, NGOs, and private companies, and heard from them about the solutions that are being implemented across this country. Their innovative efforts are successfully tackling what I believe are the three key issues that most Roma continue to struggle with: lack of adequate housing; discrimination and segregation in education; and limited access to employment.

In Bôrka, a Roma majority village in the Gemer Region, I observed how civil society organizations, the local community, and the mayor work hand-in-hand to improve Roma integration and quality of life. One resident, Omama Soňa, is an example of how much one community can achieve. She showed me the home she recently built with the support of Projekt DOM.ov, an organization that helps Roma families build their own affordable housing. Ms. Soňa also told me about her work with the NGO Cesta von equipping Roma mothers with the skills to ensure the educational development of their children from a very young age. One of Ms. Soňa’s daughters is studying at a university while the other one works as a medical professional in Bratislava. These partnerships tangibly improve lives.

Roma Employment Greatly Benefits Slovakia

In Poprad, I had the honor of co-hosting with Jan Hero, the Plenipotentiary for Roma Communities, a roundtable of companies practicing inclusive hiring of Roma. The discussion left me with optimism that employing a workforce from local marginalized communities is possible and will greatly benefit Slovakia. These innovative recruitment and retention efforts will help the companies economically, develop a skilled labor force, and have a wide social benefit. Over time, prejudices between Roma and non-Roma will fade away and I am hopeful that communities will become ever more inclusive. The companies I met in Poprad are willing to share their experience and Slovakia’s business community can multiply those efforts on a national scale. With new employers coming to eastern Slovakia, now is the perfect opportunity to expand inclusive hiring.

Slovakia has made unprecedented progress in building inclusivity for the Roma over the past two years. The government has apologized for past injustices and has developed strategic plans to utilize hundreds of millions of euros in new European Union funds for integration efforts. Slovakia should not lose momentum now. Greater inclusion will bring undeniable benefit to everyone in Slovakia and I know it will make your country even stronger and more prosperous.