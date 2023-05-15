News digest: Incoming PM wants to alleviate situation, parliament thinks otherwise

Good evening. Here is the Monday, May 15 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.
How to exploit parliament
It is important that the new government alleviate the political situation, says incoming prime minister Ľudovít Ódor. But the parliament seems intent on achieving the exact opposite.
A recent legislative proposal from MPs belonging to the Sme Rodina party is a case in point. The party’s MPs are now advancing further amendments to the construction law.
Outgoing environment minister Ján Budaj calls the law a monstrosity. According to him, it has been the aim of Sme Rodina all along; but only now, in the semi-anarchy reigning in the parliament, were they able to push the legislation through.
- TRAVEL: Inspired by Malaysia, a Slovak and Iranian started a Bratislava hiking group for foreigners.
- HOMELESSNESS: 'Alarming' increase in homelessness in Slovakia, mostly due to the absence of systemic assistance.
- PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Bratislava fares well in rankings among European capitals, offering the second-cheapest ticket out of the 30 cities analysed.
- CYCLING: On the eastern edge of the East Slovak Flat, over the Latorica River, lies a hanging bridge that connects three countries.
- HONEY: Mead makers in Dolná Krupá open a new beekeeping season. Visitors will learn about the life of bees.
FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY
Getting more out municipal waste in Bratislava
From the outside, it seems that the waste incineration plants in Bratislava and Vienna are as different as any two such facilities could be.
The former is a drab, modern industrial production complex, while Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s Spittelau incinerator is considered a work of art.
But inside, they have something very important in common: both produce electricity and heat from the waste they process.
EVENT FOR THE WEEK
Where to get your fill of theatre this week
Taking place between May 15 to May 20, this year's edition of the Nová Dráma/New Drama theatrical festival will present 10 performances in the Competition section, while the Focus section will present Ukrainian theatre.
Learn more about the festival here (in English).
In other news
- The Statistics Office reports that inflation dropped to 13.8 percent year-on-year in April 2023, a figure last seen in July 2022. That month consumer prices grew by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.
- Slovakia lost its Monday game against Canada 2:1 on shootouts. The former also lost its opening match against the Czech Republic, but won its game against Latvia.
- Wearing respiratory masks in hospitals, doctors' offices, care homes and pharmacies is no longer mandatory as of Monday, according to the latest regulation issued by the Public Health Office.
- A bus crashed into a truck on the D2 highway in the direction of the Czech Republic, injuring 55 and killing one. This section of the highway will remain closed. The cause is being investigated by the police.
- Due to a fire, the Kolo reuse centre in Bratislava will be temporarily closed for the general public for the next two months. The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated. Read more about the centre here.
- "Our joint ambition is to bring calm, stability, tolerance and, last but not least, a civilised discussion, to show that things can also be done in a different way," said new technocratic Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor after his appointment. He added that the government will ensure that the state functions properly until the election.
WEATHER FOR TUESDAY:
Level 1 warning for rain for later tomorrow apply for west and south Slovakia.
Cloudy. Rain expected in the afternoon in many places. Daily temperatures will rise to between 16 °C to 21 °C. (SHMÚ)
