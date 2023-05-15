News digest: Incoming PM wants to alleviate situation, parliament thinks otherwise

Getting more out of municipal waste, sharp increase in number of homeless people, theatre festival starting.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, May 15 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

How to exploit parliament

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollar and his deputy Peter Pcolinsky of Sme Rodina share a laugh after the parliament approved the end of its term on September 30. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

It is important that the new government alleviate the political situation, says incoming prime minister Ľudovít Ódor. But the parliament seems intent on achieving the exact opposite.

A recent legislative proposal from MPs belonging to the Sme Rodina party is a case in point. The party’s MPs are now advancing further amendments to the construction law.

Outgoing environment minister Ján Budaj calls the law a monstrosity. According to him, it has been the aim of Sme Rodina all along; but only now, in the semi-anarchy reigning in the parliament, were they able to push the legislation through.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Getting more out municipal waste in Bratislava

The machinery in the Bratislava waste incineration plant. (Source: SME - JOZEF JAKUBČO)

From the outside, it seems that the waste incineration plants in Bratislava and Vienna are as different as any two such facilities could be.

The former is a drab, modern industrial production complex, while Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s Spittelau incinerator is considered a work of art.

But inside, they have something very important in common: both produce electricity and heat from the waste they process.

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

Where to get your fill of theatre this week

A still from one of the theatrical perfomances. (Source: Nová Dráma)

Taking place between May 15 to May 20, this year's edition of the Nová Dráma/New Drama theatrical festival will present 10 performances in the Competition section, while the Focus section will present Ukrainian theatre.

Learn more about the festival here (in English).

In other news

The Statistics Office reports that inflation dropped to 13.8 percent year-on-year in April 2023 , a figure last seen in July 2022. That month consumer prices grew by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.

, a figure last seen in July 2022. That month consumer prices grew by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis. Slovakia lost its Monday game against Canada 2:1 on shootouts. The former also lost its opening match against the Czech Republic, but won its game against Latvia.

The former also lost its opening match against the Czech Republic, but won its game against Latvia. Wearing respiratory masks in hospitals, doctors' offices, care homes and pharmacies is no longer mandatory as of Monday , according to the latest regulation issued by the Public Health Office.

, according to the latest regulation issued by the Public Health Office. A bus crashed into a truck on the D2 highway in the direction of the Czech Republic , injuring 55 and killing one. This section of the highway will remain closed. The cause is being investigated by the police.

, injuring 55 and killing one. This section of the highway will remain closed. The cause is being investigated by the police. Due to a fire, the Kolo reuse centre in Bratislava will be temporarily closed for the general public for the next two months . The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated. Read more about the centre here.

. The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated. Read more about the centre here. "Our joint ambition is to bring calm, stability, tolerance and, last but not least, a civilised discussion, to show that things can also be done in a different way," said new technocratic Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor after his appointment. He added that the government will ensure that the state functions properly until the election.

President Zuzana Čaputová (9th from left) and the new technocratic government she appointed on Monday. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY:

Level 1 warning for rain for later tomorrow apply for west and south Slovakia.

Cloudy. Rain expected in the afternoon in many places. Daily temperatures will rise to between 16 °C to 21 °C. (SHMÚ)

