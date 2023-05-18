Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
FESTIVAL: New Drama; May 15-20
EVENT: Days of Hungarian cuisine; May 18- 21, 11:00
FESTIVAL: Festival kávy Two Coffee Champs 2023; May 19-21
FESTIVAL: Mirror Hospitality Expo 2023; May 19-23
CONCERT: Lauridsen / Lukáš / Bruckner / Martinů; May 19, 19:00
EVENT: Červený Kameň antique markets; May 20, 7:30
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; May 20, 19:30
PARTY: Fatima Hajji; May 20, 21:00
EVENT: Let’s Talk Art! Pozri, Prešporok!; May 25, 17:00
CONCERT: DEPECHE MODE in Bratislava; May 28, 20:00
