Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. May 2023 at 20:30  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between May 18 and May 28, plus regular services in different languages, trainings, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Coffee is the most popular fair-trade product. Coffee is the most popular fair-trade product. (Source: SME)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: New Drama; May 15-20
EVENT: Days of Hungarian cuisine; May 18- 21, 11:00
FESTIVAL: Festival kávy Two Coffee Champs 2023; May 19-21
FESTIVAL: Mirror Hospitality Expo 2023; May 19-23
CONCERT: Lauridsen / Lukáš / Bruckner / Martinů; May 19, 19:00
EVENT: Červený Kameň antique markets; May 20, 7:30
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; May 20, 19:30
PARTY: Fatima Hajji; May 20, 21:00
EVENT: Let’s Talk Art! Pozri, Prešporok!; May 25, 17:00
CONCERT: DEPECHE MODE in Bratislava; May 28, 20:00

SkryťTurn off ads

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 21:30
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

News digest: Large cats may pay the price for man's folly

Free events in Bratislava, Turks to take over Whirlpool Slovakia, and government bound to vote against any EU proposal to ban internal combustion engines.


2 h
Martin Šveda.

People from all over Slovakia are moving to Bratislava outskirts, and it's not a fad

It has grown by 90,000 people in recent decades.


17. may
US national team player Alex Tuch (in the middle) has roots in Slovakia.

US hockey star has roots in Slovakia

Tuch's great-grandparents hailed from the Záhorie region.


17. may
The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany.

The rope bridge that connects Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary

Bridge was built during socialism.


15. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad