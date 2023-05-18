3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for Bratislava activities on a budget? Join a group of foreigners on their trip to Malé Karpaty or enjoy a piano concert.

Nature

The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

Trip to Malé Karpaty

Meeting point: Saturday, May 20 at 8:15, Hlavná stanica, (Main Railway Station), Bratislava

This Saturday group of hikers will meet at the Main Railway Station in Bratislava for the train to Svätý Jur. The village will be the starting point of the route.

From there the hikers will head to Košarisko and Pod Kamenným Vŕškom. The route will end in Stupava.

The tour is about 20 km. If you would like to go on the hike later, here's a map.

Festival

(Source: Metropolitný inštitút Bratislavy (MIB))

Festival "Ulica na hranie"

May 20 at 10:00, Myjavská Street Mudroňova Primary School.

The "Ulica na hranie" festivals aim to transform the surroundings of schools into lively public spaces with new opportunities for outdoor play. This is the largest event ever organized by the capital to promote the safer movement of children.

The surroundings of the elementary school will be turned into a one-day pedestrian zone so that children can play carefree on the street without cars. Various activities focused on sustainable transport and road safety are planned.

Music

Devanas Duo (Source: hc.sk)

Piano duo DEVANAS

May 22 at Dvorana concert halls on Zochova 1 in Bratislava; start at 18:00.

The Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava invites you to a concert connected with the presentation of a new CD performed by an interesting piano duo called Devanas.

You can find the full list of concerts organized by the students of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava here (in Slovak).

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.