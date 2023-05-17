News digest: Central Bank governor faces summer trial

People leaving bigger cities and towns for villages, a festival for coffee aficionados, and rainfall across Slovakia.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, May 17 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Kažimír to stand trial

National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír will appear in court in July after the Constitutional Court dismissed a complaint over the proceedings against him.

In mid-April, Kažimír was found guilty of corruption and ordered to pay a fine.

Read more about Kažimír and Smer-related corruption scandals:

MINORITIES: Greater inclusion of Roma will benefit everyone in Slovakia. Their marginalization and segregation will take generations to overcome.

TRANSPORT: Selected e-scooters will need insurance in the EU, starting in 2024.

HOCKEY: US national team star Alex Tuch has roots in Slovakia, he has a double cross tattoo on his back.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

People are leaving big cities

Bratislava as seen from a vineyard in its vicinity. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The phenomenon of population flight from cities to villages has affected almost every big city in Slovakia, especially Bratislava.

In an interview, researcher Martin Šveda talks about how the area around the capital has grown over a quarter of a century, what life in the suburbs offers and how Bratislava is responding to this trend.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

A festival for coffee lovers and experts

Coffee aficionados will meet in Nová Cvernovka this weekend. (Source: AP/TASR)

Between May 19 and May 21, the premises of Nová Cvernovka, Bratislava, will host the Czech-Slovak coffee festival Two Coffee Champs.

A selection coffee festival focused on tastings of different types of coffee drink, lectures, and workshops focused on sensory and home coffee preparation will bring more than 50 domestic and foreign coffee-roasters to Bratislava.

Admission: €12 to €35

In other news

Police carrying out temporary border checks between May 24 and June 8 in connection to the Globsec conference may call up an extra 150 soldiers per day to help as resources might not be sufficient. The checks have been set up at crossings with Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

as resources might not be sufficient. The checks have been set up at crossings with Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland. PM Ľudovít Ódor has confirmed that he wants to set up a working group to discuss attracting young Slovaks who have left the country back to their homeland.

the country back to their homeland. Slovakia has seen heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, with an average of 30 millimetres recorded during the period . In the westernmost part of the country 55 millimetres of water fell. River levels have risen in many areas, including the rivers Morava and Váh and northern parts of the river Nitra, in western Slovakia.

. In the westernmost part of the country 55 millimetres of water fell. River levels have risen in many areas, including the rivers Morava and Váh and northern parts of the river Nitra, in western Slovakia. Mathematician and computer scientist Martin Škoviera was named Slovak Scientist of the Year 2022 . Chemist Michal Májek won the category Young Scientist (learn more about his research here).

. Chemist Michal Májek won the category Young Scientist (learn more about his research here). Year-on-year inflation measured by the EU's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices stood at 14 percent in April 2023, following 14.8 percent seen in March, the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia the Slovak National Museum opened a short term exhibition dedicated to the LGBT+ community. Its goal is to present an initiative to create a Collection of Inclusivity that will map the marginalised groups in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and in many places occasional rain expected. Daily temperatures between 13°C and 18°C, in the north and east Slovakia between 7°C and 12°C. (SHMÚ)

