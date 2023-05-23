Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. May 2023 at 12:51  I 

Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.

Mária Juríková
staff writer
(Source: Courtesy of QSI International School of Bratislava)

The school year is coming to its end, summer is creeping in with warmer temperatures and, the summer camp season is just around the corner.

Several summer camps in English suitable both for Anglophone children and kids who want to improve their language skills while making new friends are on offer in Bratislava and other Slovak cities and towns.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

SUMMER CAMPS IN BRATISLAVA

QSI Bear Summer Camp

Offering five weeks of activities, QSI International School of Bratislava’s Bear Summer Camp starts on June 26 and ends in July.

SkryťTurn off ads

The activities prepared by the school include making art, visits to local libraries, learning how to tend gardens, cookery classes, dancing and having fun in the pool.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.

Five reasons to read The Slovak Spectator

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.


19. may
Ľudovít Ódor.

News digest: PM's sports metaphor suggests he wants his line to be 'game changer'

Slovak engineers leaving their mark in space, firefighters and equipment sent to help flood-stricken Italy, circus festival on the weekend.


24 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad