Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.

The school year is coming to its end, summer is creeping in with warmer temperatures and, the summer camp season is just around the corner.

Several summer camps in English suitable both for Anglophone children and kids who want to improve their language skills while making new friends are on offer in Bratislava and other Slovak cities and towns.

SUMMER CAMPS IN BRATISLAVA

QSI Bear Summer Camp

Offering five weeks of activities, QSI International School of Bratislava’s Bear Summer Camp starts on June 26 and ends in July.

The activities prepared by the school include making art, visits to local libraries, learning how to tend gardens, cookery classes, dancing and having fun in the pool.