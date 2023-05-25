3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cycle through the streets of Bratislava this Friday or visit a photo exhibition of Korean nature and culture

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Nature | Cycling | Exhibition

Cycling

Cycling routes can be found all around Bratislava. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

Big May bike ride

Friday, May 26 at 18:00 at Námestie SNP

Prepare your sound systems, flags, decorations, bells, and above all a positive mood. Cycle through the streets of Bratislava, under improved conditions for people traveling by bicycle.

After the bike ride, there will be an afterparty with Rust2dust feat. Venison, hardcore as if sewn from the Bratislava underground.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=1wXPS8u-ces5FMeneNZO_grdJIexTwuQ&ehbc=2E312F

Exhibition

(Source: Facebook / Korean Embassy in Slovakia)

Photo exhibition

From May 16 till June 8 on Hviezdoslavovo námestie

An exhibition of Korean photographs is currently taking place on Hviezdoslavovo námestie in Bratislava, which will last until June 8.

There, you will see photos depicting the beautiful nature, traditions, culture, and development of the Republic of Korea.

Also, on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Slovak Republic, the friendship tram runs in Bratislava, which you can see every day on various routes.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=1tZp6yYrKiFC4p0V9RJqxlEAgFJ5cCx8&ehbc=2E312F

Nature

Vápenná (Source: VaGa)

Hike to Vápenná

An interesting tip for a Small Carpathian ascent could be the peak of Vápenná (752 m). If you like hiking, are physically fit, and have the right shoes/gear for walking, this is a lovely destination.

Vápenná is a hill in the central part of the western Small Carpathians, near the villages of Sološnica and Plavecké Podhradie.

You can start the route at Sološnica village, where you can go by bus from Bratislava Nivy bus station. The route itself will take less than 4 hours and is a bit less than 8 km.

If you would like to go on a hike, you can find the map for the route below.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/rajukefabe

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.