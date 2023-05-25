Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. May 2023 at 10:47

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cycle through the streets of Bratislava this Friday or visit a photo exhibition of Korean nature and culture

author
Kseniia Husieva
VápennáVápenná (Source: One2We)

Nature | Cycling | Exhibition

Cycling

Cycling routes can be found all around Bratislava. Cycling routes can be found all around Bratislava. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

Big May bike ride

Friday, May 26 at 18:00 at Námestie SNP

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Prepare your sound systems, flags, decorations, bells, and above all a positive mood. Cycle through the streets of Bratislava, under improved conditions for people traveling by bicycle.

After the bike ride, there will be an afterparty with Rust2dust feat. Venison, hardcore as if sewn from the Bratislava underground.

Exhibition

(Source: Facebook / Korean Embassy in Slovakia)

Photo exhibition

From May 16 till June 8 on Hviezdoslavovo námestie

An exhibition of Korean photographs is currently taking place on Hviezdoslavovo námestie in Bratislava, which will last until June 8.

SkryťTurn off ads

There, you will see photos depicting the beautiful nature, traditions, culture, and development of the Republic of Korea.

Also, on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Slovak Republic, the friendship tram runs in Bratislava, which you can see every day on various routes.

Nature

Vápenná Vápenná (Source: VaGa)

Hike to Vápenná

An interesting tip for a Small Carpathian ascent could be the peak of Vápenná (752 m). If you like hiking, are physically fit, and have the right shoes/gear for walking, this is a lovely destination.

Vápenná is a hill in the central part of the western Small Carpathians, near the villages of Sološnica and Plavecké Podhradie.

You can start the route at Sološnica village, where you can go by bus from Bratislava Nivy bus station. The route itself will take less than 4 hours and is a bit less than 8 km.

SkryťTurn off ads

If you would like to go on a hike, you can find the map for the route below.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.


23. may

News digest: Long awaited fast fashion store opens tomorrow, have a look

US servicemen in altercation, public transport fare to rise, and some still believe everything on the Internet.


17 h
Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.

Five reasons to read The Slovak Spectator

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.


19. may
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on November 4, 2022.

Big white liars

Some people still believe everything they read on the internet.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad