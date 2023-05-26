Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. May 2023 at 10:01  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between May 25 and June 4, plus temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
The award-winning stamp, showing Bratislava Castle.The award-winning stamp, showing Bratislava Castle. (Source: Courtesy of Slovak Post)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; May 24-28
CONCERT: Glinka Rachmaninoff Tchaikovsky, May 26, 19:00
EVENT: Day of Health; May 27, 10:00
EVENT: Faunia Bratislava; May 28, 09:00
CONCERT: DEPECHE MODE in Bratislava; May 28, 20:00
EVENT: Children's Day in Ružinov; June 1-4
CONCERT: Concert by Zaz in Bratislava; June 2, 20:00
EVENT: Bratislava Collectors' Days 2023; June 2-3, 10:00
EVENT: MyBeat Opening Cruise Party; June 3, 16:00
EVENT: Gypsies Go to Heaven; June 4, 19:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Highlights of the Year

How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - find here Religious services for non-Slovak speakers and training in English.

Bratislava

Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Vápenná

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cycle through the streets of Bratislava this Friday or visit a photo exhibition of Korean nature and culture.


23 h

Huge hike in public transport fares for capital

Cost of tickets to rise after July 1 by average of 20 percent, mayor says.


24. may
NATO troops training in Lešť.

News digest: Drunk Americans make it easy for Slovak populists

Hop on a tram that celebrates the South Korea-Slovakia relations, explore the legacy of Roma in Petržalka, and Bratislava increases accommodation tax.


14 h
