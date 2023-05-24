Big white liars

Some people still believe everything they read on the internet.

“Don’t lie” might not sound like a particularly controversial request.

But in this sorry age of social media-turbocharged disinformation it has a plaintive, futile ring to it.

On May 7, as President Zuzana Čaputová attempted to re-float the ship of state – beached and then rather nonchalantly abandoned by Eduard Heger in early May – she appealed to Slovak lawmakers to give the new caretaker government a fair shake.

“I want to ask all politicians, as well as other publicly active people, not to spread lies with their statements and thus not to weaken the remaining cohesion in our country. Disinformation about a progressive coup or the American embassy and other lies reflect the mental and value world of those spreading these fabrications, not mine. It is dangerous […] to spread lies and thereby question in advance the government that needs to be appointed.”

Fat chance.

The liars doubled down, chief among them Smer party leader and former prime minister Robert Fico.